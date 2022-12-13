comscore iQOO Neo 7 5G spotted on BIS site; suggests imminent India launch: Expected specs, price
News

iQOO Neo 7 5G India launch imminent as device spotted on BIS; price, specs tipped

Mobiles

iQOO Neo 7 5G was recently spotted on the BIS certification site. It is likely to come with 64MP triple camera, 120W fast charging and more.

Highlights

  • iQOO Neo 7 5G is expected to be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging.
  • iQOO Neo 7 5G might feature a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64MP primary sensor, and a couple of 2MP sensors.
  • iQOO Neo 5G appeared on the certification site with model number I12214.
iQOO Neo 7 SE

iQOO recently launched its iQOO 11 series in China recently along with Neo 7 SE. The company is now planning to launch iQOO Neo 7 5G in India soon as the handset was recently spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification site. Additionally, tipster Paras Guglani has hinted that the smartphone is likely to launch in India in January 2023. He further revealed the price sheet, specifications, and more for the upcoming handset. Also Read - Xiaomi, iQOO, Realme phones at up to Rs 1,250 discount in Amazon sale 2022: All phone deals

iQOO Neo 5G appeared on the certification site with model number I12214, reported Pricebaba. This suggests that the smartphone will debut in India soon. Notably, the listing did not state any specifications of the handset. Also Read - iQOO Neo 7 SE launched with MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC and 120W fast charging

iQOO Neo 7 5G expected specifications

As per the tipster, iQOO Neo 7 5G is likely to feature a 6.8-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate. It might come with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is likely to be powered by either MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset or Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. Also Read - iQOO 11, iQOO 11 Pro with 144Hz display and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 unveiled

In terms of storage, it is expected to come in 8GB and 12GB RAM options and 128GB and 256GB internal storage options. iQOO Neo 7 5G is likely to run on Android 13 out of the box.

For photography, the smartphone might feature a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64MP primary sensor, a couple of 2MP sensors. For selfies and video calls, iQOO Neo 7 5G is expected to come with a 16MP front-facing camera.

In the battery department, the smartphone is expected to be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging.

iQOO Neo 7 5G expected India pricing

Lastly, for pricing, the tipster suggests that the smartphone is likely to be launched at a price somewhere between Rs 28,000 and Rs 30,000 in India. As mentioned earlier, the smartphone is likely to launch in India in January 2023.

  • Published Date: December 13, 2022 12:48 PM IST
