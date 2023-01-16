comscore iQOO Neo 7 5G India launch date revealed: All you need to know
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Iqoo Neo 7 5g India Launch Date Confirmed By The Brand Check All Details Here
News

iQOO Neo 7 5G India launch date confirmed by the brand, check all details here

Mobiles

iQOO Neo 7 5G will launch next month in India with MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chipset.

Highlights

  • iQOO Neo 7 5G will launch on February 16 in India.
  • The device will succeed the iQOO Neo 6 5G from last year.
  • The smartphone will be powered by the Dimensity 8200 SoC.
iQOO Neo 7 5G

After launching the iQOO 11 5G flagship smartphone, the company is gearing up for the release of a new mid-range smartphone dubbed iQOO Neo 7 5G. The launch date has been confirmed by the brand and it’s set to arrive in India next month. Also Read - How to block a contact on WhatsApp

The iQOO Neo 7 5G is expected to come with a high refresh rate AMOLED display and MediaTek’s Dimensity 8200 chipset. Also Read - Airtel’s 5G Plus network arrives in five new cities in Uttar Pradesh: Check availability

iQOO Neo 7 5G launch date, expected price

iQOO Neo 7 5G will launch on February 16 in India. The device is expected to have multiple RAM and storage options for users to buy. It will succeed the iQOO Neo 6 5G, which was a popular mid-ranger last year. Also Read - OPPO A78 5G with 6.56-inch display, Dimensity 700, 8GB RAM launched in India for Rs. 18,999

The smartphone’s price isn’t confirmed yet, but we expect it to launch at around Rs 30,000.

iQOO Neo 7 5G specifications

iQOO Neo 7 5G is expected to launch as the rebranded version of the iQOO Neo 7 SE, which was launched in China sometime back. If that is to be believed, we are expecting a solid specs sheet for gaming.

The iQOO Neo 7 SE was launched with a 6.78-inch punch-hole display with an FHD+ resolution. It has an AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a higher touch sampling rating. The device also has an in-display fingerprint scanner offering added security.

It has a triple camera system with a 64MP main lens, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. The 64MP main lens has Optical Image Stabilization. There’s a 16MP selfie camera on the front.

The Neo 7 SE is powered by the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC paired with Mali G610 GPU. It has up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

As for the battery, it has a 5,000mAh dual-cell battery with support for 120W fast charging. It was launched with Android 13 OS out of the box with OriginOS on top. Other specs include Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC, and 5G for connectivity.

  • Published Date: January 16, 2023 2:06 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

iQOO Neo 7 5G confirmed to launch next month in India
Mobiles
iQOO Neo 7 5G confirmed to launch next month in India
OPPO A78 5G with 6.56-inch display, Dimensity 700, 8GB RAM launched in India for Rs. 18,999

News

OPPO A78 5G with 6.56-inch display, Dimensity 700, 8GB RAM launched in India for Rs. 18,999

How WhatsApp is making it easier for users to record, share a video

Apps

How WhatsApp is making it easier for users to record, share a video

The Last of Us Part I now up for pre-orders in India

Gaming

The Last of Us Part I now up for pre-orders in India

Your Google Stadia Controller won t be completely useless after Stadia shutdown

Gaming

Your Google Stadia Controller won t be completely useless after Stadia shutdown

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Airtel s 5G network arrives in 5 new cities: Check list

OPPO A78 5G with 6.56-inch display, Dimensity 700, 8GB RAM launched in India for Rs. 18,999

How WhatsApp is making it easier for users to record, share a video

Your Google Stadia Controller won t be completely useless after Stadia shutdown

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 may adopt droplet style hinge: Check camera, display and other major specs here

Smartphones to get tougher with the newest Corning Gorilla GlassVictus 2

iQOO 11 5G India model's first impressions

INOX's AmpliX seat sound debuts in Mumbai: Quick Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G first impressions

5G, Blockchain, and IoT: Top tech trends to look forward to in 2023

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Features

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

Features

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?