After launching the iQOO 11 5G flagship smartphone, the company is gearing up for the release of a new mid-range smartphone dubbed iQOO Neo 7 5G. The launch date has been confirmed by the brand and it’s set to arrive in India next month. Also Read - How to block a contact on WhatsApp

The iQOO Neo 7 5G is expected to come with a high refresh rate AMOLED display and MediaTek’s Dimensity 8200 chipset. Also Read - Airtel’s 5G Plus network arrives in five new cities in Uttar Pradesh: Check availability

iQOO Neo 7 5G launch date, expected price

iQOO Neo 7 5G will launch on February 16 in India. The device is expected to have multiple RAM and storage options for users to buy. It will succeed the iQOO Neo 6 5G, which was a popular mid-ranger last year. Also Read - OPPO A78 5G with 6.56-inch display, Dimensity 700, 8GB RAM launched in India for Rs. 18,999

The smartphone’s price isn’t confirmed yet, but we expect it to launch at around Rs 30,000.

iQOO Neo 7 5G specifications

iQOO Neo 7 5G is expected to launch as the rebranded version of the iQOO Neo 7 SE, which was launched in China sometime back. If that is to be believed, we are expecting a solid specs sheet for gaming.

The iQOO Neo 7 SE was launched with a 6.78-inch punch-hole display with an FHD+ resolution. It has an AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a higher touch sampling rating. The device also has an in-display fingerprint scanner offering added security.

It has a triple camera system with a 64MP main lens, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. The 64MP main lens has Optical Image Stabilization. There’s a 16MP selfie camera on the front.

The Neo 7 SE is powered by the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC paired with Mali G610 GPU. It has up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

As for the battery, it has a 5,000mAh dual-cell battery with support for 120W fast charging. It was launched with Android 13 OS out of the box with OriginOS on top. Other specs include Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC, and 5G for connectivity.