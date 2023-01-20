comscore iQOO Neo 7 design, key features revealed ahead of launch
iQOO Neo 7 design, key features revealed ahead of launch

iQOO has revealed a few specifications and some details about the iQOO Neo 7 smartphone that will launch in India next month.

iqooneo7

iQOO is set to launch the Neo 7 smartphone in India on February 16. Rumours are rife that the Indian version of the iQOO Neo 7 will be different from the one available in China. The company has begun to confirm the specifications, as well as the looks of the phone, and it looks like the rumours were true. The iQOO Neo 7 in India wil come with a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 processor, which is available in the iQOO Neo 7 SE in China. Also Read - GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition now available on Steam, Rockstar Publisher sale

According to the company, the iQOO Neo 7 will be India’s first smartphone with the Dimensity 8200 processor. It would also come with support for 120W fast charging, which is also what you will find in the iQOO Neo 7 SE that was unveiled last month. iQOO also confirmed the iQOO Neo 7 will have a 6.78-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen. The rest of the specifications are not official, but iQOO mentioned in the poster that the upcoming phone will come with full coverage 3D cooling system. Also Read - Jio’s True 5G network will not be available on these Xiaomi smartphones: Report

The poster shows an outline of the phone, but since we have an idea that the Indian iQOO Neo 7 is nothing but the Chinese iQOO Neo 7 SE, we know what the phone would look like. The phone has a rectangular island, housing two cutouts for cameras and an LED flash light. On the front, the phone may come with a punch-hole in the centre of the display. The iQOO Neo 7 in India may come in at least two colour options. Also Read - Netflix announces new movies arriving in 2023: Extraction 2, Heart of Stone, Murder Mystery 2 and more

iQOO claimed that the Neo 7 has scored more than 890,000 points in AnTuTu benchmarking tests. The iQOO Neo 7 will feature an ultra-game mode as well.

More details on the iQOO Neo 7 are expected to arrive in the coming days. That means we will know details about the price of the iQOO Neo 7 will probably be announced on the launch date. For now, the company has confirmed that the iQOO Neo 7 will be sold through Amazon India website and iQOO online store.

  • Published Date: January 20, 2023 7:57 PM IST
