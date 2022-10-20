comscore iQOO Neo 7 launched with Dimensity 9000+ chip, 120Hz AMOLED display
iQOO Neo 7 launched with Dimensity 9000+ chip, 120Hz AMOLED display

The new iQOO Neo 7 is a gaming-focused phone, which is why you get features such as a dedicated display chip called Pro+ and a liquid cooling system.

  • iQOO Neo 7 comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ processor.
  • There is an improved liquid cooling system for heat management.
  • You get three cameras on the back of the iQOO Neo 7.
iQOO on Thursday announced the launch of its latest flagship phone, the iQOO Neo 7. The new phone uses MediaTek’s latest high-performance Dimensity 9000+ processor, which, according to benchmark tests on AnTuTu and Geekbench, is better than the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. The new iQOO Neo 7 has some top-of-the-line specifications, such as a high refresh-rate display and 50-megapixel cameras with Sony sensors. Also Read - iQOO Neo 7 with Dimensity 9000 Plus chipset to debut on October 20

The new iQOO Neo 7 is a gaming-focused phone, which is why you get features such as a dedicated display chip called Pro+ and a liquid cooling system for heat management. The phone also has a dual X-axis linear motor that enables accurate and precise vibration for games. Also Read - iQOO Neo 7 to launch with Dimensity 9000+ SoC

iQOO Neo 7 price

The iQOO Neo 7 has been launched in China and its prices start at CNY 2,699 for the base version with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone is now available in Geometric Black, Impression Blue, and Pop Orange colourways. iQOO has not revealed whether or not the phone will come to global markets.

iQOO Neo 7 specifications

The new iQOO Neo 7 comes with a 6.78-inch FHD+ display that uses a Samsung E5 AMOLED panel featuring up to 120Hz refresh rate and a 20:8 aspect ratio. The display supports HDR support and a peak brightness of 1500 nits. Powering the iQOO Neo 7 is an octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ processor paired with a Mali-G710 GPU. There are up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. You, however, cannot expand the storage on the phone.

You get three cameras on the back of the iQOO Neo 7. There is a 50-megapixel main Sony IMX766V sensor with an F1.88 aperture and support for optical image stabilisation. The setup includes an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front, you get a 16-megapixel camera. iQOO Neo 7’s 5000mAh battery can last more than a day with normal usage, and in case of a low battery, the 120W fast charging helps. The phone is 8.5mm thick and weighs 202 grams for the Geometric Black variant, while all the other variants weigh 197 grams.

  • Published Date: October 20, 2022 9:03 PM IST
