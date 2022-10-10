comscore iQOO Neo 7 live images surfaces online; hint at blue colour option and more
News

iQoo Neo 7 leaked live images hint at a square-shaped camera module

Mobiles

iQOO Neo 7 is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset and feature a triple rear camera setup.

Highlights

  • iQOO Neo 7 might feature a 6.78-inch display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate.
  • iQOO Neo 7 is expected to house a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging.
  • iQOO Neo 7 will be the successor of iQOO Neo 6 that was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 29,999.
Untitled design - 2022-10-10T095626.114

iQOO Neo 6

iQOO Neo 7 is set to make its debut in October. Ahead of the official China launch, several leaks and rumours have surfaced online. The latest leaks have revealed the battery details of the upcoming handset. iQOO Neo 7 will be the successor of iQOO Neo 6, which was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 29,999. Also Read - Best deals on smartphones for under Rs 30,000: OnePlus 10T, iQOO Z6 Pro and more

iQOO Neo 7 expected specifications, features

As per the latest leaks by Chinese tipster Panda, iQOO Neo 7 is expected to house a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging. This charging speed was also hinted at the device’s 3C listing. Notably, the predecessor of the smartphone comes with support for 80W fast charging support. However, the upcoming might not come with support for wireless charging, just like iQOO Neo 6. Also Read - iQOO Z6 Lite 5G to go on sale at 12.15 pm on Amazon: Price, sale offers

iqoo neo 7, iqoo Also Read - iQoo Z6 Lite unveils in India: Check price, specs, features

As per the previously leaked images on Weibo, a Chinese singer Zhou Shen is holding a blue colour handset that has a square-shaped rear camera module. iQOO Neo 7 is expected to come with a volume rocker, a power button on the right edge. For the unversed, iQOO Vice President had also teased the smartphone alongside iQOO 11 series last month.

Previous reports have reported that the smartphone is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset. It might feature a 6.78-inch Full HD+ display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is likely to feature an optical fingerprint scanner, IR blaster, and NFC.

For photography, the smartphone is expected to come with a triple rear camera setup that offers a 50MP Sony IMX766V primary sensor, a 13MP ultra wide angle lens and a 12MP portrait telephoto lens. The company is expected to give out more confirmed details in the coming days.

Notably, the India launch date has not been released yet. During the ongoing festive season, several iQOO handsets including iQOO Neo 6, iQOO Z6 Pro and more are available at discounts on e-commerce platforms.

  • Published Date: October 10, 2022 10:07 AM IST
  • Updated Date: October 10, 2022 10:08 AM IST
