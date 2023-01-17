comscore iQOO Neo 7, POCO X5 Pro India price tipped online ahead of official launch
iQOO Neo 7, POCO X5 Pro India price tipped online ahead of official launch

iQOO Neo 7 is confirmed to launch in India on February 16 and will be available for purchase on Amazon.

  • iQOO Neo 7 5G is likely to be priced between Rs 28,000 and Rs 30,000.
  • Poco X5 Pro is likely to be priced between Rs 23,000 and Rs 25,000 in India.
  • iQOO Neo 7 SE might feature a 6.78-inch punch-hole display with an FHD+ resolution.

iQOO Neo 7 5G and Poco X5 Pro are scheduled to launch in India soon. Ahead of the launch, the India price ranges of the two smartphones have been tipped online via tipster Yogesh Brar. For the unversed, iQOO Neo 7 5G is confirmed to launch in India on February 16 and the launch date of Poco X5 Pro is yet to be announced. Also Read - iQOO 9 SE 5G gets discounted in India, Is it a better deal than the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus?

iQOO Neo 7 is expected to be a rebranded version of iQOO Neo 7 SE, which was launched in China sometime back. On the other hand, Poco X5 Pro is expected to be the rebranded version of the Redmi Note 12 Speed Edition. Also Read - Poco C50 with dual cameras and 5,000mAh battery launched in India

iQOO Neo 7 5G, Poco X5 Pro 5G expected pricing

As per a tweet by tipster Yogesh Brar, iQOO Neo 7 5G is likely to be priced between Rs 28,000 and Rs 30,000. As for the Poco X5 Pro, it is likely to be priced between Rs 23,000 and Rs 25,000 in India. Also Read - Poco C50 with dual cameras confirmed to launch on January 3 in India

iQOO Neo 7 5G expected specifications

The iQOO Neo 7 SE might feature a 6.78-inch punch-hole display with an FHD+ resolution. It is expected to come with an AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a higher touch sampling rating. The device might also feature an in-display fingerprint scanner offering added security.

It is expected to feature a triple camera system with a 64MP main lens, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. The 64MP main lens has Optical Image Stabilization. There’s a 16MP selfie camera on the front.

The Neo 7 might come powered by the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC paired with Mali G610 GPU. It has up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

As for the battery, it is expected to come equipped with a 5,000mAh dual-cell battery with support for 120W fast charging.

Poco X5 Pro expected specifications

Going by the Redmi Note 12 Speed Edition specifications, Poco X5 Pro is likely to feature a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole containing a 16-megapixel selfie camera inside.

The smartphone might be powered by Snapdragon 778G chipset. In terms of camera, it is expected to feature a 108-megapixel camera that uses Samsung ISOCELL HM2 sensor. Other cameras might include an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The smartphone is likely to run on MIUI 14-based Android 13.

The smartphone is expected to house a 5,000 mAh battery.

  • Published Date: January 17, 2023 2:43 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 17, 2023 2:52 PM IST
