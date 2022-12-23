comscore iQOO Neo 7 Racing Edition may be last phone to launch in 2022
iQOO has scheduled a launch event for this year's end and this might be the last phone launch event of 2022.

iQOO Neo 6 5G (Rs 28,999)

Representational image

iQOO has scheduled a launch for the December-end and it might as well be the last phone launch of 2022. The company has announced it will launch the iQOO Neo 7 Racing Edition on December 29 in China. The upcoming iQOO Neo 7 Racing Edition looks like a beautified version of the iQOO Neo 7, but that is not it. The specifications of the iQOO Neo 7 Racing Edition will be an upgrade over the vanilla version.

According to the teaser iQOO shared on Weibo (via GSMArena), the iQOO Neo 7 Racing Edition will come with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 — Qualcomm’s flagship processor for 2022 Android phones. This is expected to be significantly faster than the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ and Dimensity 8000 chipsets that are used inside the iQOO Neo 7 and iQOO Neo 7 SE variants in the series.

The company has also revealed that the iQOO Neo 7 Racing Edition will come with a Pro+ display chip, which will make the display experience better. The phone may also come with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. But the rest of the specifications of the iQOO Neo 7 Racing Edition may be the same as those of the iQOO Neo 7.

That would mean that the iQOO Neo 7 Racing Edition may come with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. This may be a Samsung E5 panel with a peak brightness of 1,000 nits, a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, and an instantaneous sampling rate of 2000Hz. On the back of the iQOO Neo 7 Racing Edition may be a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766V custom sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS), along with an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. On the front, the phone may come with a 16-megapixel camera. The iQOO Neo 7 Racing Edition may also come with a 5000mAh battery with support for 120W fast wired charging. It is expected that a fast charger will be bundled with the phone in the box.

  Published Date: December 23, 2022 4:40 PM IST
