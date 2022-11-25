comscore iQOO Neo 7 SE confirmed to launch in December on this date
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Iqoo Neo 7 Se Launch Date Confirmed Expected To Come With Dimensity 8200
News

iQOO Neo 7 SE launch date confirmed, Expected to come with Dimensity 8200 SoC

Mobiles

iQOO has confirmed the release date of its upcoming Neo phone in China. The iQOO Neo 7 SE is all set to launch in early December.

Highlights

  • iQOO Neo 7 SE is confirmed to launch on December 2.
  • The smartphone will come with MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC.
  • It will boot on Android 13 OS out of the box.
iQOO Neo 7 SE

After announcing the release date of the iQOO 11 series, the brand has now confirmed the launch date of the iQOO Neo 7 SE. Interestingly, the iQOO Neo 7 SE will launch on the same date as the launch of the iQOO 11 series. Both phones will go official in early December. In addition to this, the Neo 7 SE’s design has been revealed and some specs have also surfaced. Also Read - iQOO 11 complete specifications leaked before the launch

iQOO Neo 7 SE launch date and specifications

The upcoming iQOO Neo 7 SE will launch on December 2, the same date as the release of iQOO 11 series. Once released, it should be available for purchase within a few days. Also Read - iQOO 11 Pro India launch tipped, key specifications leaked

The smartphone is expected to come in Blue, Black, and Galaxy shades. It will launch in multiple configurations with up to 12GB + 256GB variant. Also Read - iQOO 11, iQOO 11 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC to launch in India soon

The design of the Neo 7 SE has been revealed on Weibo and it confirms the triple camera setup on the phone. It is also confirmed to come with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) for the rear camera.

As for its specs, the iQOO Neo 7 SE had made it to some reports online revealing its key specs. Starting with the display, the smartphone is expected to come with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ resolution. It will have a 120Hz refresh rate and a higher touch sampling rate.

The device will feature a triple camera system with a 64MP main lens and two other sensors for clicking macro and portrait shots. It will have a single camera on the front.

One of the highlights of the Neo 7 SE will be its chipset. It is said to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 octa-core SoC. It will be paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 internal storage. It may house a big battery, rumors suggest a 5,000mAh cell. The device will also have 120W fast charging support.

Apart from the chipset, it will also boot on the latest software. It will have Android 13 OS-based OriginOS 3 pre-installed.

  • Published Date: November 25, 2022 10:50 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

iQOO Neo 7 SE will launch on December 2
Mobiles
iQOO Neo 7 SE will launch on December 2
Tecno Phantom X2 to launch on December 7: Expected price, specs

Mobiles

Tecno Phantom X2 to launch on December 7: Expected price, specs

Tata Tigor EV refreshed, now offers more range, features at Rs 12.49 lakh

automobile

Tata Tigor EV refreshed, now offers more range, features at Rs 12.49 lakh

Amazon announces Fab Phones Fest in India: Check top here

Deals

Amazon announces Fab Phones Fest in India: Check top here

Lava Blaze NXT is official in India: All details here

Mobiles

Lava Blaze NXT is official in India: All details here

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Tecno Phantom X2 to launch on December 7: Expected price, specs

Amazon announces Fab Phones Fest in India: Check top here

1 in 2 women in India now consider gaming as career option

Vi introduces new IR roaming packs for Fifa fans: Check details

Ultraviolette F77 motorbike arrives in India: Check price, features

Facebook and Instagram Privacy Settings Introduced for Teenagers, Watch video

Apple iPhone 15 Ultra: Specifications and everything else to expect

Exclusive: Poco India working with telecom companies to bring low-cost 5G phones

Technology used Behind The Football Stadiums in Qatar This Year, FIFA World Cup 2022

India govt reintroduces Digital Personal Data Protection draft bill: What it says

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Facebook and Instagram Privacy Settings Introduced for Teenagers, Watch Video for Details

News

Facebook and Instagram Privacy Settings Introduced for Teenagers, Watch Video for Details
WhatsApp New Feature: WhatsApp's Call Tab Feature for Desktop in Testing For Beta Users

News

WhatsApp New Feature: WhatsApp's Call Tab Feature for Desktop in Testing For Beta Users
FIFA World Cup 2022: Technology used Behind The Football Stadiums in Qatar This Year

Features

FIFA World Cup 2022: Technology used Behind The Football Stadiums in Qatar This Year
Apple Working on a Foldable iPhone ? Watch Video for Details

News

Apple Working on a Foldable iPhone ? Watch Video for Details