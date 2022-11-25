After announcing the release date of the iQOO 11 series, the brand has now confirmed the launch date of the iQOO Neo 7 SE. Interestingly, the iQOO Neo 7 SE will launch on the same date as the launch of the iQOO 11 series. Both phones will go official in early December. In addition to this, the Neo 7 SE’s design has been revealed and some specs have also surfaced. Also Read - iQOO 11 complete specifications leaked before the launch

iQOO Neo 7 SE launch date and specifications

The upcoming iQOO Neo 7 SE will launch on December 2, the same date as the release of iQOO 11 series. Once released, it should be available for purchase within a few days. Also Read - iQOO 11 Pro India launch tipped, key specifications leaked

The smartphone is expected to come in Blue, Black, and Galaxy shades. It will launch in multiple configurations with up to 12GB + 256GB variant. Also Read - iQOO 11, iQOO 11 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC to launch in India soon

The design of the Neo 7 SE has been revealed on Weibo and it confirms the triple camera setup on the phone. It is also confirmed to come with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) for the rear camera.

As for its specs, the iQOO Neo 7 SE had made it to some reports online revealing its key specs. Starting with the display, the smartphone is expected to come with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ resolution. It will have a 120Hz refresh rate and a higher touch sampling rate.

The device will feature a triple camera system with a 64MP main lens and two other sensors for clicking macro and portrait shots. It will have a single camera on the front.

One of the highlights of the Neo 7 SE will be its chipset. It is said to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 octa-core SoC. It will be paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 internal storage. It may house a big battery, rumors suggest a 5,000mAh cell. The device will also have 120W fast charging support.

Apart from the chipset, it will also boot on the latest software. It will have Android 13 OS-based OriginOS 3 pre-installed.