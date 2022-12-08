comscore iQOO Neo 7 SE debuts with Dimensity 8200 SoC: Check details
  • Home
  • Iqoo Neo 7 Se Launched With Mediatek Dimensity 8200 Soc And 120w Fast Charging
News

iQOO Neo 7 SE launched with MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC and 120W fast charging

iQOO at an event on Thursday launched the all-new iQOO Neo 7 SE. The smartphone comes with the new MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC and 120W fast charging.

Highlights

  • iQOO Neo 7 SE launches in China with Dimensity 8200 SoC.
  • The device has a triple camera system on the back.
  • It has a massive battery with 120W fast charging support.
iQOO Neo 7 SE 3

iQOO unveiled the iQOO 11 series in China on Thursday which we already covered here. Alongside the flagship series, the company also announced the iQOO Neo 7 SE mid-range smartphone. Also Read - iQOO 11, iQOO 11 Pro with 144Hz display and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 unveiled

The Neo 7 SE comes powered by a MediaTek Dimensity chipset and is priced starting at roughly Rs 25,000. Also Read - iQoo 11 series launch rescheduled to December 8: Check details

iQOO Neo 7 SE specifications and features

The iQOO Neo 7 SE comes with a 6.78-inch flat-screen display sporting a Full-HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The display supports HDR and doubles up as an in-display fingerprint scanner. Also Read - Xiaomi 13, iQOO 11 launch in China postponed

As far as optics are concerned, the device has a triple camera system with a 64MP main lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The main lens has Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) support. Upfront, it has a 16MP camera on the front for taking selfies.

Under the hood, it is powered by the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC paired with  Mali G610 GPU. It has up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

It packs a 5,000mAh battery with a combination of two 2,500mAh cells. It supports 120W fast charging technology that is said to take the device from 0 percent to 100 percent rapidly. This is the same as the iQOO 11.

The device boots on Android 13 out of the box and has OriginOS on top of it. There’s Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC, and 5G for connectivity.

iQOO Neo 7 SE price, colors, and availability

The iQOO Neo 7 SE comes in three different variants. It starts at CNY 2,099 (Rs 24,800) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB variant and goes all the way up to CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs 34,200) for the 16GB RAM + 256GB variant.

It comes in three color options, namely, Electric Blue, Interstellar Black, and Galaxy. The device will be available for purchase later this month in iQOO and Vivo-authorised online and offline stores.

  • Published Date: December 8, 2022 7:44 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

iQOO 11 series launches in India: Check details
Mobiles
iQOO 11 series launches in India: Check details
Motorola Moto X40 launch date announced, to take on Xiaomi 13, iQOO 11

Mobiles

Motorola Moto X40 launch date announced, to take on Xiaomi 13, iQOO 11

MediaTek Dimensity 8200 announced for premium 5G smartphones: Check details

News

MediaTek Dimensity 8200 announced for premium 5G smartphones: Check details

Realme to focus on affordable 5G phones along with feature-rich 4G smartphones in 2023: Madhav Sheth

News

Realme to focus on affordable 5G phones along with feature-rich 4G smartphones in 2023: Madhav Sheth

Realme 10 Pro 5G, Realme 10 Pro+ launched in India

Mobiles

Realme 10 Pro 5G, Realme 10 Pro+ launched in India

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Motorola Moto X40 launch date announced, to take on Xiaomi 13, iQOO 11

MediaTek Dimensity 8200 announced for premium 5G smartphones: Check details

Realme to focus on affordable 5G phones along with feature-rich 4G smartphones in 2023: Madhav Sheth

iOS 16.2 brings support for Airtel 5G, Jio 5G but Indian iPhone users must wait

Data of 6 lakh Indians sold on 'bot' markets for nearly Rs 490 each: Check details

Realme to focus on affordable 5G phones along with feature-rich 4G smartphones in 2023: Madhav Sheth

Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch video

Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Watch video for details

iPhone 13 Vs iPhone 12; Which one do you prefer? Watch video for details

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Features

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

Features

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?