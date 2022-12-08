iQOO unveiled the iQOO 11 series in China on Thursday which we already covered here. Alongside the flagship series, the company also announced the iQOO Neo 7 SE mid-range smartphone. Also Read - iQOO 11, iQOO 11 Pro with 144Hz display and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 unveiled

The Neo 7 SE comes powered by a MediaTek Dimensity chipset and is priced starting at roughly Rs 25,000.

iQOO Neo 7 SE specifications and features

The iQOO Neo 7 SE comes with a 6.78-inch flat-screen display sporting a Full-HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The display supports HDR and doubles up as an in-display fingerprint scanner.

As far as optics are concerned, the device has a triple camera system with a 64MP main lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The main lens has Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) support. Upfront, it has a 16MP camera on the front for taking selfies.

Under the hood, it is powered by the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC paired with Mali G610 GPU. It has up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

It packs a 5,000mAh battery with a combination of two 2,500mAh cells. It supports 120W fast charging technology that is said to take the device from 0 percent to 100 percent rapidly. This is the same as the iQOO 11.

The device boots on Android 13 out of the box and has OriginOS on top of it. There’s Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC, and 5G for connectivity.

iQOO Neo 7 SE price, colors, and availability

The iQOO Neo 7 SE comes in three different variants. It starts at CNY 2,099 (Rs 24,800) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB variant and goes all the way up to CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs 34,200) for the 16GB RAM + 256GB variant.

It comes in three color options, namely, Electric Blue, Interstellar Black, and Galaxy. The device will be available for purchase later this month in iQOO and Vivo-authorised online and offline stores.