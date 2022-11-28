comscore iQOO Neo 7 SE specifications leaked ahead of launch on December 2
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Iqoo Neo 7 Se Specifications Leaked Ahead Of Launch On December 2
News

iQOO Neo 7 SE specifications leaked ahead of launch on December 2

Mobiles

A look at the leaked specifications and you would realise that the iQOO Neo 7 SE is a true successor to the iQOO Neo 6 SE.

Highlights

  • iQOO will launch its next phone, iQOO Neo 7 SE on December 2.
  • The launch will take place in China.
  • It is not clear if the phone would come to India in future.
iqooneo7se

iQOO Neo 7 SE will launch on December 2 in China. This phone will be a part of the company’s next round of smartphones that will sell through the beginning of the next year. Now, iQOO has not revealed much about this phone, so there is only so much we know about the iQOO Neo 7 SE officially. However, leaks on the phone have revealed almost everything about the phone ahead of its launch later this week. Also Read - iQOO Neo 7 SE launch date confirmed, Expected to come with Dimensity 8200 SoC

According to a listing on China’s TENAA certification website, the iQOO Neo 7 SE will come with mid-range specifications. A look at the specifications and you would realise that the iQOO Neo 7 SE is a true successor to the iQOO Neo 6 SE, which was launched in India as iQOO Neo 6. The launch later this week will take place in China, so we are unsure whether or not iQOO will launch the iQOO Neo 7 SE in India, and if it does, whether the name of the phone will remain intact. Also Read - iQOO 11 complete specifications leaked before the launch

iQOO Neo 7 SE specifications

The iQOO Neo 7 SE, according to the TENAA listing, would come with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display that features a Full-HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Powering the phone could be an 0cta-core MediaTek Dimensity 8200 processor with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of internal UFS 3.1 storage. Backing the iQOO Neo 7 SE could be a 4880mAh battery with support for 120W fast wired charging through the adapter that will be bundled in the retail box. Also Read - iQOO 11 Pro India launch tipped, key specifications leaked

On the back of the iQOO Neo 7 SE, there may be three cameras. One of them may carry a 64-megapixel sensor, while the other two could have 2-megapixel sensors each. This is a slight downgrade for one of these cameras whose counterpart on the predecessor phone used an 8-megapixel sensor. The details of the selfie camera are not clear, but you could expect it to be either the same as the one of the iQOO Neo 6 SE.

  • Published Date: November 28, 2022 7:11 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Apple iPhone 12 Mini is now a tad bit cheaper
Deals
Apple iPhone 12 Mini is now a tad bit cheaper
Ola Electric opens 14 new experience centres in India, plans 200 by year-end

automobile

Ola Electric opens 14 new experience centres in India, plans 200 by year-end

Snapchat now has a Windows 11 app, just like Instagram

Apps

Snapchat now has a Windows 11 app, just like Instagram

Realme GT Neo 3T now supports Android 13 Open Beta

News

Realme GT Neo 3T now supports Android 13 Open Beta

WhatsApp to launch Message Yourself feature in India: Details here

News

WhatsApp to launch Message Yourself feature in India: Details here

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

iQOO Neo 7 SE specifications leaked ahead of launch on December 2

Ola Electric opens 14 new experience centres in India, plans 200 by year-end

Snapchat now has a Windows 11 app, just like Instagram

Realme GT Neo 3T now supports Android 13 Open Beta

WhatsApp to launch Message Yourself feature in India: Details here

Jio Cloud Gaming (JioGamesCloud) is now in the beta stage

How To Report an Account or Message on Instagram, Watch Video

Facebook and Instagram Privacy Settings Introduced for Teenagers, Watch video

Apple iPhone 15 Ultra: Specifications and everything else to expect

Exclusive: Poco India working with telecom companies to bring low-cost 5G phones

Related Topics

Latest Videos

How To Report an Account or Message on Instagram, Watch Step By Step Tutorial

Features

How To Report an Account or Message on Instagram, Watch Step By Step Tutorial
Facebook and Instagram Privacy Settings Introduced for Teenagers, Watch Video for Details

News

Facebook and Instagram Privacy Settings Introduced for Teenagers, Watch Video for Details
WhatsApp New Feature: WhatsApp's Call Tab Feature for Desktop in Testing For Beta Users

News

WhatsApp New Feature: WhatsApp's Call Tab Feature for Desktop in Testing For Beta Users
FIFA World Cup 2022: Technology used Behind The Football Stadiums in Qatar This Year

Features

FIFA World Cup 2022: Technology used Behind The Football Stadiums in Qatar This Year