iQOO Neo 7 SE specifications leaked ahead of launch on December 2

iQOO Neo 7 SE will launch on December 2 in China. This phone will be a part of the company's next round of smartphones that will sell through the beginning of the next year. Now, iQOO has not revealed much about this phone, so there is only so much we know about the iQOO Neo 7 SE officially. However, leaks on the phone have revealed almost everything about the phone ahead of its launch later this week.

According to a listing on China's TENAA certification website, the iQOO Neo 7 SE will come with mid-range specifications. A look at the specifications and you would realise that the iQOO Neo 7 SE is a true successor to the iQOO Neo 6 SE, which was launched in India as iQOO Neo 6. The launch later this week will take place in China, so we are unsure whether or not iQOO will launch the iQOO Neo 7 SE in India, and if it does, whether the name of the phone will remain intact.

iQOO Neo 7 SE specifications

The iQOO Neo 7 SE, according to the TENAA listing, would come with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display that features a Full-HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Powering the phone could be an 0cta-core MediaTek Dimensity 8200 processor with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of internal UFS 3.1 storage. Backing the iQOO Neo 7 SE could be a 4880mAh battery with support for 120W fast wired charging through the adapter that will be bundled in the retail box.

On the back of the iQOO Neo 7 SE, there may be three cameras. One of them may carry a 64-megapixel sensor, while the other two could have 2-megapixel sensors each. This is a slight downgrade for one of these cameras whose counterpart on the predecessor phone used an 8-megapixel sensor. The details of the selfie camera are not clear, but you could expect it to be either the same as the one of the iQOO Neo 6 SE.