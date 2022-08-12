comscore iQOO Neo 7 tipped to come with Dimensity 9000+ SoC
iQOO Neo 7 to launch with Dimensity 9000+ SoC

iQOO is expected to refresh its Neo lineup with a new smartphone dubbed iQOO Neo 7. The device is tipped to come with MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC.

iQOO recently launched the Neo 6 mid-range smartphone in the Indian market. Now, it appears that the brand is all set for another Neo-series phone that will succeed the Neo 6. The smartphone could be called iQOO Neo 7 and the phone will initially launch in China. Also Read - Amazon Great Freedom sale starts: Best smartphone deals from OnePlus, Apple, iQoo, Samsung

The tipster DigitalChatStation has now revealed some of the specifications of the upcoming smartphone, hinting that the release could be closer. Let’s see what to expect from the upcoming iQOO Neo 7. Also Read - iQOO 9T 5G launched in India with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1: Check price, specs features

According to the tipster, the iQOO Neo 7 could be similar to the iQOO 10, which was launched in China. However, the chipset may change on the Neo 7. The Neo 7 is said to come powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC. Also Read - iQOO 9T launch today: Price in India, specifications, and everything else

The iQOO Neo 7 could come with a 6.78-inch punch-hole AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. It will support a 120Hz refresh rate and have an in-display fingerprint scanner offering added security.

As for cameras, the smartphone is expected to come with a triple camera setup with a 50MP main lens with OIS support. It could be assisted by two more lenses a 13MP ultra-wide lens and a 12 telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. On the front, it will come with a 16MP single camera for taking selfies and video calls.

It will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC as noted by the tipster and it will likely come with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. Since it will be a higher-end phone, it will mostly come with an LPPDR5 RAM type and UFS 3.1 storage type.

The smartphone could pack a 4,700mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging technology. It is expected to run on Android 12 OS out of the box with Origin OS on top.

The iQOO Neo 7 will initially launch in China and later reach the global markets. It could land in the Indian market sometime later this year.

  • Published Date: August 12, 2022 1:47 PM IST

