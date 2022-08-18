iQOO Neo 7 is expected to launch soon in China followed by a release in other markets. The phone’s details have been emerging since this month and are surfacing pretty consistently as we move ahead. Previously, we learned that the Neo 7 will come with a Dimensity 9000+ SoC. Now, the tipster DigitalChatStation on Weibo has shared a few more details of the device, helping us easily iron out the differences and upgrades that the new phone will bring over the predecessor iQOO Neo 6. Let’s take a look. Also Read - Indian govt to form panel to seek views on universal charger model

iQOO Neo 7 Key specifications and differences over iQOO Neo 6

According to the tipster, the iQOO Neo 7 will come with a Samsung E5 AMOLED panel over the predecessor's E4 AMOLED screen. Furthermore, it will be a flat-screen display with Full-HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Neo 7 will feature new optics with improved camera stability. The device will come with a 50MP Sony IMX766V main sensor with support for Optical Image Stabilization. This will be an upgrade from the 64MP older sensor found on the Neo 6.

Moreover, the presence of MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC is yet again revealed by the tipster. The predecessor came with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The Neo 7 will also improve on fast charging. It will come with a 120W fast charging, which will be a big upgrade over the 80W fast charging on the Neo 6.

Apart from this, the iQOO Neo 7 is expected to come with 8GB/12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB/256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Other specs of the phone include a 4,700mAh battery, 6.78-inch display, 50MP + 12MP + 13MP triple rear cameras, and lastly 16MP selfie snapper. The device will boot on Android 12 OS out of the box and have OriginOS on top.

The Neo 7 will initially debut in China and later launch in the global markets. We expect it to also reach the Indian region, but it may have a tweaked specs sheet. Let’s wait and see What iQOO has in store for the Indian market.

Other than the Neo 7, there are other phones iQOO is expected to launch in the next couple of months. It includes the iQOO Z6, iQOO Z6x, and even possibly the iQOO 10 for India.