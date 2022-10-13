iQOO has officially announced that it will launch its iQOO Neo 7 smartphone in China on October 20. The company has further confirmed that the smartphone will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset and a display processor that will lower the power consumption and will offer stable frame rates during games. The official teaser confirms that the smartphone will be available in an Orange colour option, just like its predecessor. Also Read - iQoo Neo 7 leaked live images hint at a square-shaped camera module

iQOO Neo 7 expected specifications, features

As per the latest leaks by Chinese tipster Panda, iQOO Neo 7 is expected to house a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging. This charging speed was also hinted at the device’s 3C listing. Notably, the predecessor of the smartphone comes with support for 80W fast charging support. However, the upcoming might not come with support for wireless charging, just like iQOO Neo 6. Also Read - Best deals on smartphones for under Rs 30,000: OnePlus 10T, iQOO Z6 Pro and more

It might feature a 6.78-inch Full HD+ display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is likely to feature an optical fingerprint scanner, IR blaster, and NFC. Also Read - iQOO Z6 Lite 5G to go on sale at 12.15 pm on Amazon: Price, sale offers

For photography, the smartphone is expected to come with a triple rear camera setup that offers a 50MP Sony IMX766V primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 12MP portrait telephoto lens. The company is expected to give out more confirmed details in the coming days.

Notably, the India launch date has not been announced yet. For the unversed, its predecessor iQOO Neo 6 was launched earlier this year at a starting price of Rs 29,999. It comes with a 120Hz refresh rate 6.62-inch AMOLED display. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 870 5G processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

For photography, it features a 64MP triple rear camera setup and a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. iQOO Neo 6 houses a 4,700 mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging.