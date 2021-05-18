iQOO Neo5 Life with Snapdragon 870 SoC confirmed to launch on May 24

iQOO Neo5 Life, the likely enhanced version of the iQOO Neo5 will launch on May 24. Vivo’s sub-brand has announced the smartphone’s launch date on its website. The phone will go on sale in China on June 1. In addition, iQOO has also shared a few key aspects and design of the upcoming iQOO Neo5 Life phone.

As per the posters shared on the website, the iQOO Neo5 Life Edition will feature a curved body. At the back, there is a rectangular-shaped camera module stacked vertically. The power button and volume keys sit on the right edge. The fingerprint scanner is tipped to be integrated on the power button. The posters show two colour variants of the iQOO Neo5 Life- Midnight Black and Ice White. As for the specs, iQOO has confirmed that the new smartphone will ship with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. Reports speculate that the phone could get liquid cooling system with graphite sheet for heat dissipation.

As for the rest of the specs, reports suggest that iQOO Neo5 Life could be the Vivo V2118A phone that was recently certified on China’s TENAA listing. As per the listing, the phone sports a 6.57-inch FHD+ display, Android 11 OS, up to 12 GB of RAM, and 256 GB of native storage, 4,500mAh battery with 44W fast charge support. On the camera front, the iQOO Neo5 Life might feature a 48-megapixel triple-camera system and a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

To recall, Vivo iQOO Neo 5 made its debut in China back in March and arrived in the Indian market as iQOO 7 last month. The phone features a 6.62-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 300Hz touch sampling rate, 1,300nits peak brightness. The display supports HDR10+ and has a 91.45 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The phone has an optical in-display fingerprint sensor, 48-megapixel triple rear camera, and 4,400mAh battery with 66W fast charging support. The iQOO Neo5 aka iQOO 7 was launched in India for starting price of Rs 31,990 for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant.