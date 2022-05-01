iQOO Neo6 SE's display detailed ahead of launch

iQOO has confirmed to launch iQOO Neo 6 SE in China on May 6th. The phone will be the successor to the iQOO Neo 5 SE which was announced last year. Now a new report has claimed that the smartphone will pack a Samsung-made E4 OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,300 nits peak brightness. The display is HDR10+ certified and also has a punch hole in the center for a selfie

iQOO Neo 6 SE will feature a 64MP main camera which is the same as the Neo 6. The 64MP sensor will have support for Optical Image Stabilization (OIS).

iQOO Neo 6 SE Specifications

Under the hood, the smartphone is tipped to draw power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. Also Read – iQoo to launch its own ‘iQoo Connect’ community forum

The device is expected to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC and have a 4,700mAh battery with an 80W fast charging support.

In terms of software, the phone will run Android 12 OS with Funtouch OS 12 across global markets. In China, it will have the same underlying Android version but will switch Funtouch for the newer Origin OS Ocean skin.

iQoo recently launched the iQoo Z6 Pro 5G smartphone in India. The newly launched smartphone joins the iQoo Z6 5G in the company’s iQoo Z6 lineup. It comes with a 6.44-inch display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G processor and a 64MP primary camera.

In addition to the iQoo Z6 Pro 5G, the company also launched a 4G variant of the iQoo Z6 5G smartphone that was launched in India last month.

iQoo Z6 Pro 5G sports a 6.44-inches full HD+ display with a 90Hz screen refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate and 1300 nits of peak brightness. The newly launched smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G processor that is coupled with up to 12GB of RAM variants and up to 256GB of storage space. The phone also features support for 4GB of extended RAM. It features support for the company’s 32923 mm square liquid cooling technology for cooling down the phone while gaming.

Coming to the 4G variant of the iQoo Z6, it comes with a 6.58-inch full HD+ display. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor that is coupled with 8GB of RAM and 4GB of extended RAM. On the camera front, it comes with a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP Bokeh sensor and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, it has a 16MP selfie camera.