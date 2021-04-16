IQOO is gearing up to launch the iQOO 7 series in India on April 26. According to MySmartPrice, another iQOO smartphone called the iQOO T could be in the pipeline as well. The smartphone was spotted on the Indian IMEI database, suggesting an imminent launch. Also Read - iQOO 7 phone series launch date in India revealed: Here's when it is arriving

As per a MySmartPrice report, the iQOO T has been spotted on the IMEI certification site with model number V2019A. The report added that this is the same smartphone that also spotted on certification site TENAA in 2020 along with key specifications.

The IMEI database does not reveal much about the iQOO T except the model number. However, as per TENAA, the smartphone will sport a 6.53-inch TFT display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. Further, it will be backed by a 4420mAh battery with support for 18W fast charge.

Another key feature revealed by the TENAA listing is the support for 5G connectivity. Unfortunately, the IMEI certification site lists the device with LTE connectivity, which means the iQOO T could launch as a 4G phone in India.

More specifications revealed by the TENAA listing are 6GB/8GB of RAM coupled with 64GB/128GB of storage, a 48-megapixel+8-megapixel+2-megapixel triple rear camera setup with LED flash, and an 8-megapixel front camera.

As of now, there is no confirmation on whether iQOO is indeed planning to bring the iQOO T to India, so we suggest to take the latest information with a pinch of salt.

Meanwhile, iQOO has sent out invites for the launch of iQOO 7 series in India. The virtual event on April 26 will be streamed live. The iQOO 7 series includes the iQOO 7 and the iQOO 7 Legend. The iQOO 7 phones will be made available to buy via Amazon India.

As for the pricing, we will need to wait for an official launch to know more details, but speculations suggest that the iQOO 7 series could fall under Rs 40,000. This will make the series the most affordable one with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip.