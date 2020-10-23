comscore iQOO U1x unveiled in China: 5000mAh battery, Snapdragon 662 and more
iQOO U1x will retail for starting CNY 899 (approximately Rs 10,000) for the 4GB + 64GB variant in China. It is already up for pre-orders.

Vivo’s sub-brand iQOO has unveiled the affordable variant of the iQOO U1 dubbed iQOO U1x in China. The cheaper version iQOO U1x comes with a 6.51-inch HD+ LCD display along with an octa-core Snapdragon 662 SoC. The new smartphone is currently on pre-orders on Vivo’s online store in China and will go on sale from November 1. Also Read - Vivo V20 Review: Best selfie camera phone with stunning design

In terms of pricing, the iQOO U1x will retail for starting CNY 899 (approximately Rs 10,000) for the 4GB + 64GB variant. The other two models with 6GB RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage can be purchased at CNY 999 and CNY 1,199 respectively. iQOO has made it available in two colors – Light Black and Morning Frost. Also Read - Vivo X51 5G launches as rebranded X50 Pro 5G, brings gimbal camera and 90Hz display

iQOO U1x: Specifications, features

The iQoo U1x features a 6.51-inch HD+ display with 20:9 aspect ratio. It comes powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 662 SoC coupled with 4GB and 6GB RAM options. The storage options include 64GB and 128GB (UFS 2.1). Also Read - Vivo V20 Pro 5G with Snapdragon 720G SoC to launch in India by end of November

In terms of cameras, the iQoo U1x features tripe rear camera. These include a 13-megapixel primary lens, a 2-megapixel secondary depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For selfies, you get an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

Its a 4GVoLTE dual-SIM smartphone. The handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging, but with Micro-USB. Other connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the power button.

Features Vivo iQOO Neo Vivo IQOO 3
Price 36990
Chipset Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC
OS Android Pie Android 10
Display 6.38-inch FHD+ Bezelless Display with punch-hole display, Super AMOLED, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch-6.44 inches (16.36 cm)-1080 x 2400 pixels
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 64GB storage 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage.
Rear Camera Triple – 12MP + 8MP + 2MP 48+13+13+2 MP
Front Camera 12MP 16 MP f/2.4
Battery 4,500mAh 4440 mAh
Best Sellers