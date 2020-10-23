iQOO U1x unveiled in China: 5000mAh battery, Snapdragon 662 and more

Vivo’s sub-brand has unveiled the affordable variant of the dubbed iQOO U1x in China. The cheaper version iQOO U1x comes with a 6.51-inch HD+ LCD display along with an octa-core Snapdragon 662 SoC. The new smartphone is currently on pre-orders on Vivo’s online store in China and will go on sale from November 1. Also Read - Vivo V20 Review: Best selfie camera phone with stunning design

In terms of pricing, the iQOO U1x will retail for starting CNY 899 (approximately Rs 10,000) for the 4GB + 64GB variant. The other two models with 6GB RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage can be purchased at CNY 999 and CNY 1,199 respectively. iQOO has made it available in two colors – Light Black and Morning Frost.

iQOO U1x: Specifications, features

The iQoo U1x features a 6.51-inch HD+ display with 20:9 aspect ratio. It comes powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 662 SoC coupled with 4GB and 6GB RAM options. The storage options include 64GB and 128GB (UFS 2.1).

In terms of cameras, the iQoo U1x features tripe rear camera. These include a 13-megapixel primary lens, a 2-megapixel secondary depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For selfies, you get an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

Its a VoLTE dual-SIM smartphone. The handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging, but with Micro-USB. Other connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the power button.