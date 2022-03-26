iQOO U5x with Snapdragon 680 SoC, up to 8GB RAM launched: Price, specifications

Vivo sub-brand iQOO just launched its U5x smartphone in China. The smartphone comes in the budget segment and features 4G capabilities. Key features include Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, 5,000mAh battery, 6.5-inch LCD display and more. Also Read - iQOO Z6 5G to go on first sale today at 12pm on Amazon: Check pricing, sale offers, specs

iQOO U5x: Price

iQOO U5x is priced at Yuan 899 (approximately Rs 10,700) for the 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant, and at Yuan 1,099 (approximately Rs 13,100) for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. The device has been launched in two colour options: Polar Blue and Star Black. Also Read - Vivo announces price drop for Vivo V21 5G, Vivo V21e 5G: Check new pricing

The company has not revealed when the device will be made available in other international markets including India. Also Read - Vivo X Note with 7-inch display spotted, expected to launch next month

iQoo U5x: Specifications

iQOO U5x sports a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 1600×720 pixels and a 60Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC paired wurg 4GB/8GB of RAM along with 128GB of internal storage expandable via a microSD card. The device runs Google’s Android 11 operating system with the company’s own Origin OS skin on top. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. The company claims that the device can last for up to 25.8 days on a single charge on standby and can last up to 10 hours while gaming.

For security, the device comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and support for facial recognition using the front camera. The smartphone is built out of a polycarbonate body, comes with a micro-USB port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

iQOO U5x sports a dual camera setup at the back consisting of a 13-megapixel primary sensor paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, it features an 8-megapixel sensor for capturing selfies.