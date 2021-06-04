comscore iQOO Z3 5G key details, colour options tipped ahead on India launch
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • iQOO Z3 5G key details, colour options tipped ahead on India launch
News

iQOO Z3 5G key details, colour options tipped ahead on India launch

Mobiles

iQOO Z3 tipped to launch in India in two RAM/storage configurations- 8GB RAM/128GB and 8GB RAM/256GB storage, will likely arrive in Nebula, Ace Black colour options

iQOO Z3

iQOO Z3 5G Indian variant will likely be offered in two storage variants. While the Chinese model was launched in three storage configurations, a tipster now suggests that the Vivo sub-brand might bring only two variants to the Indian market. Also Read - 5 smartphones confirmed to launch in India in June 2021: OnePlus Nord CE, Poco M3 Pro, iQOO Z3 5G

As per the tipster Debayan Roy, the iQOO Z3 5G will be available in 8GB RAM/128GB storage and 8GB RAM/256GB internal storage option. The cheaper model with 6GB RAM/128GB storage is tipped to launch at a later date. Further, the tipster reveals that the phone will be offered in two colour options- Nebula and Ace Black. Also Read - iQOO Z3 confirmed to launch in India on June 8: Expected price, features and more

To recall, the iQOO Z3 5G was launched in China in March. While key aspects about the device are already known, leaked memory configuration and colour variants specific to the Indian market now add to the tip. Also Read - iQoo Z3 launch in India soon; will be sold exclusively on Amazon

iQOO Z3 5G specifications

The iQOO Z3 5G features a 6.58-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, and HDR10+ support. It equips a Snapdragon 768G chipset paired with Adreno 620 GPU and up to 8GB RAM. The phone runs iQOO UI based on Android 11 OS. For biometrics, it features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

In terms of photography, the iQOO Z3 offers a triple-camera setup at the back consisting of a 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GW3 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The waterdrop notch upfront houses a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. The phone has a battery backup of 4,400mAh and supports 55W fast charging. The phone includes 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/GLONASS, USB-C port under its connectivity suite.

iQOO Z3 5G launch timing, price in India (expected)

iQOO Z3 5G is set to launch in India on June 8. The virtual launch event will commence at 12 PM IST. As for the pricing, the phone’s base variant is expected to fall under Rs 20,000. The handset will be sold exclusively on Amazon India e-retail platform.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 4, 2021 3:59 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Here why owning a fitness band, smartwatch a good idea right now
Photo Gallery
Here why owning a fitness band, smartwatch a good idea right now
Top reasons to own a fitness band, smartwatch right now

Photo Gallery

Top reasons to own a fitness band, smartwatch right now

iQOO Z3 5G key details, colour options tipped ahead on India launch

Mobiles

iQOO Z3 5G key details, colour options tipped ahead on India launch

Bitcoin price falls after Tesla CEO Elon Musk announces breakup with it

News

Bitcoin price falls after Tesla CEO Elon Musk announces breakup with it

How to watch The Family Man Season 2 on Amazon Prime Video for free?

How To

How to watch The Family Man Season 2 on Amazon Prime Video for free?

WhatsApp multi-device feature explained: How will it work, when is the release?

Features

WhatsApp multi-device feature explained: How will it work, when is the release?

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Bitcoin price falls after Tesla CEO Elon Musk announces breakup with it

AirTag to soon be compatible with Android phones, hints Apple

OnePlus reveals some features of its upcoming TV U1S: What's coming?

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G, A22 4G officially launched: Price, features, and more

Google Pixel Buds A-Series launched at $99: Price, specifications

WhatsApp multi-device feature explained: How will it work, when is the release?

How to read deleted messages on WhatsApp

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G vs Redmi Note 10 Pro Max: Which one to choose?

Poparazzi is a photo-sharing app that doesn't let you post selfies

5G JioPhone launch likely on June 24: Top 5 things about the Jio-Google 5G smartphone

Related Topics

Related Stories

iQOO Z3 5G key details, colour options tipped ahead on India launch

Mobiles

iQOO Z3 5G key details, colour options tipped ahead on India launch
iQOO Z3 5G's 55W fast charging and more confirmed, to fall under Rs 25,000

News

iQOO Z3 5G's 55W fast charging and more confirmed, to fall under Rs 25,000
iQOO Z3 India launch date revealed: Here's when it is arriving

News

iQOO Z3 India launch date revealed: Here's when it is arriving
iQoo Z3 launch in India soon; will be sold exclusively on Amazon

Mobiles

iQoo Z3 launch in India soon; will be sold exclusively on Amazon
iQOO Z3 with Snapdragon 768G, 120Hz display, 55W fast charging launched: Price, specs

News

iQOO Z3 with Snapdragon 768G, 120Hz display, 55W fast charging launched: Price, specs

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire Redeem Code 4 June: फ्री में मिलेगा Leap of Faith surfboard, जानिए तरीका

Microsoft Teams में आ रहा End-to-End Encryption फीचर, वीडियो मीटिंग्स हो जाएगी ज्यादा सिक्योर

Call of Duty Mobile Redeem code: COD Mobile गेम में इस तरह इस्तेमाल करें रिडीम कोड

Realme 9, Realme XT 3 और Realme GT 2 जल्द हो सकते हैं लॉन्च, Realme India की वेबसाइट पर हुए स्पॉट

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE की कीमत में एक बार फिर हुई कटौती, जानें नए दाम और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Latest Videos

How to read deleted messages on WhatsApp

Features

How to read deleted messages on WhatsApp
Realme X7 Max 5G review: The leap pays off this time

Reviews

Realme X7 Max 5G review: The leap pays off this time
Best 5G Smartphones to launch in June 2021

Features

Best 5G Smartphones to launch in June 2021
How to download Covid-19 vaccine certificate

News

How to download Covid-19 vaccine certificate

News

Bitcoin price falls after Tesla CEO Elon Musk announces breakup with it
News
Bitcoin price falls after Tesla CEO Elon Musk announces breakup with it
AirTag to soon be compatible with Android phones, hints Apple

News

AirTag to soon be compatible with Android phones, hints Apple
OnePlus reveals some features of its upcoming TV U1S: What's coming?

Smart TVs

OnePlus reveals some features of its upcoming TV U1S: What's coming?
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G, A22 4G officially launched: Price, features, and more

News

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G, A22 4G officially launched: Price, features, and more
Google Pixel Buds A-Series launched at $99: Price, specifications

Wearables

Google Pixel Buds A-Series launched at $99: Price, specifications

new arrivals in india

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Best Sellers