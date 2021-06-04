iQOO Z3 5G key details, colour options tipped ahead on India launch

iQOO Z3 5G Indian variant will likely be offered in two storage variants. While the Chinese model was launched in three storage configurations, a tipster now suggests that the Vivo sub-brand might bring only two variants to the Indian market. Also Read - 5 smartphones confirmed to launch in India in June 2021: OnePlus Nord CE, Poco M3 Pro, iQOO Z3 5G

As per the tipster Debayan Roy, the iQOO Z3 5G will be available in 8GB RAM/128GB storage and 8GB RAM/256GB internal storage option. The cheaper model with 6GB RAM/128GB storage is tipped to launch at a later date. Further, the tipster reveals that the phone will be offered in two colour options- Nebula and Ace Black. Also Read - iQOO Z3 confirmed to launch in India on June 8: Expected price, features and more

To recall, the iQOO Z3 5G was launched in China in March. While key aspects about the device are already known, leaked memory configuration and colour variants specific to the Indian market now add to the tip. Also Read - iQoo Z3 launch in India soon; will be sold exclusively on Amazon

🚨 Exclusive 🚨 iQOO Z3 will come in India🇮🇳 in this variants – 8+128GB

8+256GB

Also 6+128GB ( may be later ) For India🇮🇳 iQOO Z3 will come in this

2 colours –

🔴 Nebula

⚫Ace Black 🔃 ReTweet will be Amazing ❤️😍 pic.twitter.com/rJj0n9P9U8 — Gadgetsdata(Debayan Roy) (@Gadgetsdata) June 3, 2021

iQOO Z3 5G specifications

The iQOO Z3 5G features a 6.58-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, and HDR10+ support. It equips a Snapdragon 768G chipset paired with Adreno 620 GPU and up to 8GB RAM. The phone runs iQOO UI based on Android 11 OS. For biometrics, it features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

In terms of photography, the iQOO Z3 offers a triple-camera setup at the back consisting of a 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GW3 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The waterdrop notch upfront houses a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. The phone has a battery backup of 4,400mAh and supports 55W fast charging. The phone includes 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/GLONASS, USB-C port under its connectivity suite.

iQOO Z3 5G launch timing, price in India (expected)

iQOO Z3 5G is set to launch in India on June 8. The virtual launch event will commence at 12 PM IST. As for the pricing, the phone’s base variant is expected to fall under Rs 20,000. The handset will be sold exclusively on Amazon India e-retail platform.