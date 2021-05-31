iQoo has confirmed that it will soon launch a new smartphone focussed on mobile gaming in India, dubbed the iQoo Z3. It will be the first smartphone powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC and will be made available in India via Amazon. Also Read - Flipkart Shop From Home Days sale: No real offers but here are some to consider

Amazon has already set up a microsite for the same with a “Notify Me” button to get updates about the launch. Amazon has stated that it will reveal “its favourite features” of the phone in the coming days. On June 1 it will reveal the device’s charging details, on June 2 the camera details on June 3 the “gaming experience” and on June 4 the display and design details. However, it did not reveal the device’s launch date. Also Read - iQOO Z3 to debut Snapdragon 768G in India for Rs 25,000, launch date leaks

iQoo Z3: Price

To recall, the handset was launched in China back in March. It is priced at Yuan 1,699 (approximately Rs 18,900) for the base 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant, at Yuan 1,799 (approximately Rs 20,000) for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant and at Yuan 1,999 (approximately Rs 22,100) for the top tier 8GB RAM/256GB storage. Also Read - iQOO Neo 5 Lite launches with upgrades and downgrades over the iQOO 7

The device is available in Cloud Oxygen, Deep Space and Nebula colour options.

iQoo Z3: Specifications

iQoo Z3 sports a 6.58-inch full HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR support. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC paired with an Adreno 620 GPU. It comes with up to 8GB of RAM along with up to 256GB of internal storage expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. It runs Google‘s Android 11 operating system with the company’s own OriginOS skin on top. All of this is backed by a 4,400mAh battery with support for 55W fast charging.

It features a triple camera setup on the back, consisting of a 64-megapixel primary sensor paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle lens and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. On the front, it features a 16-megapixel sensor to take selfies.