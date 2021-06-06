iQOO Z3 will be one of the cheapest 5G smartphones in India. The smartphone is all set to launch in India on June 8, on the same day when Poco M3 Pro will go official in the country. A lot have been revealed about upcoming iQOO 5G smartphone so far. A new leak now reveals the pricing details of the iQOO Z3 5G smartphone and considering that we must say that the brand is living up to our expectations. Also Read - iQOO Z3 5G roundup: Sub-20,000 price, Snapdragon 768G and more in tow

This is for the very first time that we get to see the expected pricing of the upcoming iQOO Z3 5G smartphone. The new leak comes from tipster Gadgets data (Debayan Roy). The company is yet to confirm the India price of the iQOO Z3 5G, so we will suggest you take the new leak with a pinch of salt. Also Read - iQOO Z3 5G will come with 55W fast charging and more, reveals new teaser

As per the latest leak, the 5G smartphone will come in three RAM and storage variants and start at a price of under Rs 20,000. Also Read - Top 5 cheapest 5G smartphones in India in June 2021: Realme 8 5G, Moto G 5G, Mi 10i, more

iQOO Z3 5G price in India (leaked)

As per the new leak, the base model of the iQOO Z3 with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage will be priced at Rs 19,990. The leak also suggests that iQOO could change the decision last minute and price the model Rs 1,000 higher at Rs 20,990.

The other two models of the iQOO Z3 with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage are tipped to come with a price of Rs 21,990 and 23,990, respectively.

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer will launch the iQOO Z3 5G on June 8 via an online launch event. Once launched, the 5G smartphone will be released on Amazon and interested buyers will need to head to the e-commerce website to purchase the 5G smartphone.

Some of the key specifications of the iQOO Z3 include Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC, up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage, 120hz screen refresh rate, 64-megapixel triple rear camera system and much more.