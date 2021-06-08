iQOO Z3 with 120Hz display, 55W fast charging smartphone under Rs 20000 launched in India: Price, specs

iQOO Z3, the latest mid-ranger from Vivo’s sub-brand has been launched in India. Priced starting at Rs 19,990, the new iQOO Z-series phone will go on sale from June 8, i.e., today. The highlights of the iQOO Z3 include a 64-megapixel triple rear camera, 120Hz display, and 55W fast charging technology. Also Read - iQOO Z3 5G roundup: Sub-20,000 price, Snapdragon 768G and more in tow

iQOO Z3 price in India, availability

The new iQOO Z3 price in India starts at Rs 19,990 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage model. Vivo’s sub-brand has brought two other models- 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage model that costs Rs 20,990, while the high-end variant with 8GB RAM/256GB storage is priced at Rs 22,990. Also Read - Smartphones launching in India this week: OnePlus Nord CE, Poco M3 Pro, iQOO Z3, more

The handset will be available for purchase via e-retail platform Amazon India and the company’s official site iQOO.com. iQOO has bundled a few launch offers that include Rs 1,500 off on ICICI Bank debit and credit cards, Rs 1,000 off on Amazon coupons, no-cost EMI options of up to 9 months, and 7 days ‘no questions asked’ return policy with 100 percent money-back guarantee. Also Read - iQOO Z3 price in India leaks: To be one of the cheapest 5G phones in India?

iQOO Z3 specifications, features

The new iQOO Z3 features a sleek profile with curved edges and a dewdrop notch upfront. It features a rectangular camera module on the back housing the triple camera lenses. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a five-layer liquid cooling system. The iQOO Z3 comes with extended RAM functionality as well.

As for the specifications, the iQOO Z3 sports a 6.58-inch FHD+ (1,080 x 2,408-pixel resolution) LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 180Hz touch sampling rate, and a 90.61 screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood sits a Snapdragon 768G processor which is paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB onboard UFS 2.2 storage which is expandable up to 1TB via microSD card. The phone runs on FunTouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11.

On the camera front, the iQOO Z3 ships with a triple camera array consisting of a 64-megapixel primary GW3 sensor with an f/1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The notch upfront houses a 16-megapixel shooter. The camera software includes- night mode, portrait, live photo, slo-motion, time-lapse, pro-mode, among other features.

The device is backed by a 4,400mAh battery and supports a 55W fast charging solution. Connectivity options on the phone include- Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, and a USB-C port for charging. The all-new iQOO Z3 mid-range smartphone will be available in two colour coats- Ace Black and Cyber Blue.