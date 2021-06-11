IQOO has launched the iQOO Z3 smartphone priced starting at 19990 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Oppo also launched the OPPO A74 5G smartphone The OPPO A74 5G is priced starting at 17990 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the iQOO Z3 and OPPO A74 5G across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Koch Media launches new label Prime Matter: 12 games announced

Display and Design-The iQOO Z3 features a 6.58-inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2408. Meanwhile the OPPO A74 5G features a 6.5 inch with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 (FHD+).

Specifications-Under the hood, the iQOO Z3 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G. Meanwhile, the OPPO A74 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G

Price-The price range of iQOO Z3 and OPPO A74 5G is based on their different variants. iQOO Z3 of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 19990, whereas OPPO A74 5G of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 17990.

Camera -The iQOO Z3 has a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP camera, whereas the OPPO A74 5G has a 48MP + 2MP + 2MP camera. On the front the iQOO Z3 has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the OPPO A74 5G has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of iQOO Z3 is powered by 4400mAh as compared to the battery of OPPO A74 5G of 5000mAh. The iQOO Z3 runs on OriginOS for iQoo 1.0 is based on Android 11, whereas the OPPO A74 5G runs on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11