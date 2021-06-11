IQOO has launched the iQOO Z3 smartphone priced starting at 19990 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, IQOO also launched the iQOO 7 smartphone The iQOO 7 is priced starting at 31990 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the iQOO Z3 and iQOO 7 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - OnePlus 7, 7T phones getting their last OxygenOS 11 Open Beta: Here's the changelog

Display and Design-The iQOO Z3 features a 6.58-inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2408. Meanwhile the iQOO 7 features a 6.62 inch with a screen resolution of 2400*1080.

Specifications-Under the hood, the iQOO Z3 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G. Meanwhile, the iQOO 7 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G

Price-The price range of iQOO Z3 and iQOO 7 is based on their different variants. iQOO Z3 of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 19990, whereas iQOO 7 of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 31990.

Camera -The iQOO Z3 has a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP camera, whereas the iQOO 7 has a 48MP+13MP+ 2MP camera. On the front the iQOO Z3 has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the iQOO 7 has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of iQOO Z3 is powered by 4400mAh as compared to the battery of iQOO 7 of 4400mAh. The iQOO Z3 runs on OriginOS for iQoo 1.0 is based on Android 11, whereas the iQOO 7 runs on Funtouch OS 11.1 Global based on Android 11