This is another latest phone that provides a 120Hz display, 64MP cameras, 5W fast charging, and more. It starts at Rs 19990.

IQOO has launched the iQOO Z3 smartphone priced starting at 19990 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Motorola also launched the Motorola Moto G60 smartphone The Motorola Moto G60 is priced starting at 17999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the iQOO Z3 and Motorola Moto G60 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The iQOO Z3 features a 6.58-inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2408. Meanwhile the Motorola Moto G60 features a 6.78 inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2460.

Specifications-Under the hood, the iQOO Z3 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G. Meanwhile, the Motorola Moto G60 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G

Price-The price range of iQOO Z3 and Motorola Moto G60 is based on their different variants. iQOO Z3 of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 19990, whereas Motorola Moto G60 of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 17999.

Camera -The iQOO Z3 has a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Motorola Moto G60 has a 108MP + 8MP + 2MP camera. On the front the iQOO Z3 has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Motorola Moto G60 has 32MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of iQOO Z3 is powered by 4400mAh as compared to the battery of Motorola Moto G60 of 6000 mAh. The iQOO Z3 runs on OriginOS for iQoo 1.0 is based on Android 11, whereas the Motorola Moto G60 runs on Android 11