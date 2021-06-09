IQOO launched iQOO Z3 which is packed with new features and specifications. iQOO Z3 comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Oppo also launched its Oppo F19 Pro with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of iQOO Z3 and Oppo F19 Pro. Also Read - What happens to your Facebook account after you die?

Display and Design-The screen of iQOO Z3 is 6.58-inch, whereas the screen of Oppo F19 Pro is 6.43″ Inch. The iQOO Z3 has a screen resolution of 1080×2408, whereas the Oppo F19 Pro has a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 (FHD+).

Price-The price range of iQOO Z3 and Oppo F19 Pro is based on their different variants. iQOO Z3 of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 19990, whereas Oppo F19 Pro of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 21490.

Camera -The iQOO Z3 has a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Oppo F19 Pro has a 48MP+ 8MP+ 2MP+ 2MP camera. On the front the iQOO Z3 has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Oppo F19 Pro has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of iQOO Z3 is powered by 4400mAh as compared to the battery of Oppo F19 Pro of 4310mAH.

OS-The iQOO Z3 runs on OriginOS for iQoo 1.0 is based on Android 11, whereas the Oppo F19 Pro runs on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11. The iQOO Z3 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G, whereas the Oppo F19 Pro is powered by MediaTek Helio P95.