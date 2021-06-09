The newly launched iQOO Z3 offers a triple camera system carrying a 64-megapixel primary GW3 sensor with an f/1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, you get a 16-megapixel snapper. The phone is priced at Rs 22,990 for the high-end model.

IQOO launched iQOO Z3 which is packed with new features and specifications. iQOO Z3 comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Poco also launched its Poco M3 Pro 5G with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of iQOO Z3 and Poco M3 Pro 5G.

Display and Design-The screen of iQOO Z3 is 6.58-inch, whereas the screen of Poco M3 Pro 5G is 6.50-inch. The iQOO Z3 has a screen resolution of 1080×2408, whereas the Poco M3 Pro 5G has a screen resolution of 1080×2400.

Price-The price range of iQOO Z3 and Poco M3 Pro 5G is based on their different variants. iQOO Z3 of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 19990, whereas Poco M3 Pro 5G of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 13999.

Camera -The iQOO Z3 has a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Poco M3 Pro 5G has a 48MP + 2MP + 2MP camera. On the front the iQOO Z3 has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Poco M3 Pro 5G has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of iQOO Z3 is powered by 4400mAh as compared to the battery of Poco M3 Pro 5G of 5000mAh.

OS-The iQOO Z3 runs on OriginOS for iQoo 1.0 is based on Android 11, whereas the Poco M3 Pro 5G runs on MIUI 12 is based on Android 11. The iQOO Z3 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G, whereas the Poco M3 Pro 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700.