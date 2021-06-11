The newly launched iQOO Z3 offers a triple camera system carrying a 64-megapixel primary GW3 sensor with an f/1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, you get a 16-megapixel snapper. The phone is priced at Rs 22,990 for the high-end model.

IQOO has launched the iQOO Z3 smartphone priced starting at 19990 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Poco also launched the POCO X3 Pro smartphone The POCO X3 Pro is priced starting at 18999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the iQOO Z3 and POCO X3 Pro across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Realme Book laptop leaks ahead of launch and so does Realme Pad tablet

Display and Design-The iQOO Z3 features a 6.58-inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2408. Meanwhile the POCO X3 Pro features a 6.67 inch with a screen resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+. Also Read - iQOO Z3 vs Realme 8 5G - Head to Head Comparison of Latest Features Including Camera, Display Size & Resolution, RAM, Processor, and Price in India

Specifications-Under the hood, the iQOO Z3 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G. Meanwhile, the POCO X3 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 Also Read - CoWIN website hacked, 150 million user data leaked? Centre denies claims, calls reports fake

Price-The price range of iQOO Z3 and POCO X3 Pro is based on their different variants. iQOO Z3 of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 19990, whereas POCO X3 Pro of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 18999.

Camera -The iQOO Z3 has a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP camera, whereas the POCO X3 Pro has a 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP camera. On the front the iQOO Z3 has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the POCO X3 Pro has 20MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of iQOO Z3 is powered by 4400mAh as compared to the battery of POCO X3 Pro of 5160mAh. The iQOO Z3 runs on OriginOS for iQoo 1.0 is based on Android 11, whereas the POCO X3 Pro runs on Android 11