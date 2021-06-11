IQOO has launched the iQOO Z3 smartphone priced starting at 19990 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Realme also launched the Realme 8 5G smartphone The Realme 8 5G is priced starting at 13999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the iQOO Z3 and Realme 8 5G across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Realme Book laptop leaks ahead of launch and so does Realme Pad tablet

Display and Design-The iQOO Z3 features a 6.58-inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2408. Meanwhile the Realme 8 5G features a 6.5 inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400 FHD+. Also Read - iQOO Z3 vs Poco X3 Pro - Here's Comparison of Battery Performance, Display Size, Processor, RAM, OS, Camera Features, Price in India, and Various Other Specifications

Specifications-Under the hood, the iQOO Z3 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G. Meanwhile, the Realme 8 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G Also Read - CoWIN website hacked, 150 million user data leaked? Centre denies claims, calls reports fake

Price-The price range of iQOO Z3 and Realme 8 5G is based on their different variants. iQOO Z3 of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 19990, whereas Realme 8 5G of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 13999.

Camera -The iQOO Z3 has a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Realme 8 5G has a 48MP + 2MP + 2MP camera. On the front the iQOO Z3 has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Realme 8 5G has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of iQOO Z3 is powered by 4400mAh as compared to the battery of Realme 8 5G of 5000mAh. The iQOO Z3 runs on OriginOS for iQoo 1.0 is based on Android 11, whereas the Realme 8 5G runs on Realme UI 2.0 Based on Android 11