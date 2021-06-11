IQOO launched iQOO Z3 which is packed with new features and specifications. iQOO Z3 comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Samsung also launched its Samsung Galaxy M42 5G with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of iQOO Z3 and Samsung Galaxy M42 5G. Also Read - OnePlus 7, 7T phones getting their last OxygenOS 11 Open Beta: Here's the changelog

Display and Design-The screen of iQOO Z3 is 6.58-inch, whereas the screen of Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is 6.60-inch. The iQOO Z3 has a screen resolution of 1080×2408, whereas the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G has a screen resolution of 720 x 1600 (HD+).

Price-The price range of iQOO Z3 and Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is based on their different variants. iQOO Z3 of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 19990, whereas Samsung Galaxy M42 5G of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 21999.

Camera -The iQOO Z3 has a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G has a 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP camera. On the front the iQOO Z3 has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G has 20MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of iQOO Z3 is powered by 4400mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy M42 5G of 5000mAh.

OS-The iQOO Z3 runs on OriginOS for iQoo 1.0 is based on Android 11, whereas the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G runs on OneUI 3.1 is based on Android 11. The iQOO Z3 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G, whereas the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G.