IQOO has launched the iQOO Z3 smartphone priced starting at 19990 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Vivo also launched the Vivo V21 5G smartphone The Vivo V21 5G is priced starting at 29990 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the iQOO Z3 and Vivo V21 5G across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - OnePlus 7, 7T phones getting their last OxygenOS 11 Open Beta: Here's the changelog

Display and Design-The iQOO Z3 features a 6.58-inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2408. Meanwhile the Vivo V21 5G features a 6.44 inch with a screen resolution of 2404×1080 (FHD+). Also Read - Realme Book laptop leaks ahead of launch and so does Realme Pad tablet

Specifications-Under the hood, the iQOO Z3 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G. Meanwhile, the Vivo V21 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 800U Also Read - iQOO Z3 vs Poco X3 Pro - Here's Comparison of Battery Performance, Display Size, Processor, RAM, OS, Camera Features, Price in India, and Various Other Specifications

Price-The price range of iQOO Z3 and Vivo V21 5G is based on their different variants. iQOO Z3 of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 19990, whereas Vivo V21 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 29990.

Camera -The iQOO Z3 has a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Vivo V21 5G has a 64MP+8MP+2MP camera. On the front the iQOO Z3 has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Vivo V21 5G has 44MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of iQOO Z3 is powered by 4400mAh as compared to the battery of Vivo V21 5G of 4000 mAh. The iQOO Z3 runs on OriginOS for iQoo 1.0 is based on Android 11, whereas the Vivo V21 5G runs on Funtouch OS 11.1Based on Android 11