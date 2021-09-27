iQOO Z5 5G has made it to India. The smartphone, which is a successor to the recently launched iQOO z3 5G, acts as another mid-range phone that comes with a number of attractive features such as 5G, a 120Hz screen, 64-megapixel cameras, and more. Also Read - iQOO Z5 India launch today at 12 pm: How to watch livestream, check price, specs, and more

The new smartphone competes with the likes of the Realme GT Master Edition, the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G for all these have one thing in common: the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chip. Here’s a look at the details. Also Read - Smartphones launched this week: Realme Narzo 50A, Oppo A16 and more

iQOO Z5 5G price, features, specs

The iQOO Z5 comes with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ that comes with support for a 120Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. It supports HDR10 and is TUV Rheinland-certified. As mentioned earlier, it is powered by a Snapdragon 778G chip. The device gets two RAM/Storage variants: the one with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and another one with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Both options come with expandable RAM (up to 4GB) and storage. Also Read - Phones launching in India this week: Vivo X70 series, Mi 11 Lite NE 5G, Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, and more

On the camera front, there are three rear cameras: a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a macro camera. The front camera stands at 16-megapixel. It supports camera features such as Super Night mode, Dual-View video, and more.

The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 44W FlashCharge fast charging and runs FunTouch OS based on Android 11.

There’s support for the VC Liquid Cooling system to keep the phone cool during gameplay. Another interesting thing for mobile gamers is the addition of the 4D Game Vibration with Linear Motor for an immersive gaming experience. It also gets an Ultra Game mode 2.0 for access to all the game functions in one place. The device also comes with dual speakers with Surround Sound and Hi-Res Audio.

The iQOO Z5 5G comes with a 3D curved back panel and a frosted texture. It is available in two colour options, namely, Mystic Space and Arctic Dawn.

The iQOO Z5 5G comes with a price of Rs 23,990 for the 8GB/128GB model and Rs 26,990 for the 12GB/256GB model. The phone will be available to buy, starting October 3.