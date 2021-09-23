iQOO Z5 5G goes official; slated to launch in India on Sept 27

iQOO has launched its latest mid-range smartphone, dubbed iQOO Z5 5G, in China. It is the successor to the iQOO Z3 5G, which was launched back in June. Key features of the device include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, a 120Hz HDR10 supported display, up to 12GB of RAM and more. The device is slated to launch in the Indian market on September 27. Here we will be taking a close look at the new iQOO Z5 5G smartphone and what is has to offer. Also Read - Microsoft Surface Duo 2 in-pics: Closer look at the world's slimmest 5G device, that folds too

iQOO Z5 5G: Price, availability

iQOO Z5 5G is priced at Yuan 1,799 (approximately Rs 20,500) for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, at Yuan 2,099 (approximately Rs 23,900) for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant, and the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant is priced at Yuan 2,299 (approximately Rs 26,300). Also Read - Best 8GB RAM phones under Rs 20,000 to buy in India in September 2021

The device has been launched in three colour options: Twilight Dawn, Blue Origin and Dream Space. Also Read - Microsoft Surface Duo 2 launched, gets major upgrades over the original Duo

iQOO has confirmed that the device will launch in India on September 27 via an online only event.

iQOO Z5 5G: Specifications

iQOO Z5 5G sports a 6.67-inch full HD+ display with HDR10 support, a 240Hz touch sampling rate and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display comes with a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels with a peak brightness of 650 nits. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM along with up to 256GB of internal storage expandable via a microSD card.

The device runs Google’s Android 11 operating system with the company’s own Origin OS custom skin on top. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging. For security, the device comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G VoLTE, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and USB Type-C port.

The device sports a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 64-megapixel primary sensor paired with an 8-megapixel ulra wide angle lens and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. At the front, it sports a 16-megapixel sensor for capturing selfies.