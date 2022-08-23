iQOO has scheduled to launch its next lower-end smartphone dubbed iQOO Z6 5G on August 25 in China. Ahead of its release, the company has revealed some of its key details. In addition to this, the phone’s hands-on images have been shared by Mengder Digital on Weibo. Let’s take a look. Also Read - iQOO Z6x, iQOO Z6 launch confirmed for this week

The iQOO Z6 5G appears to have a similar design to that model launched earlier in India. However, there are some design tweaks and internal changes done to it. On the front, it has a punch-hole panel with slim bezels on top and two sides, with a noticeable chin at the bottom. The smartphone has a single camera on the front.

At the rear, it has a triple camera system placed in an oversized camera model. The camera island is slightly protruded. The text written on the island confirms that the phone supports Optical Image Stabilization. It also has an LED flash for assisting the camera in the nighttime.

Additionally, iQOO on Weibo confirmed that the Z6 5G will come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ octa-core SoC. It will be paired with a faster LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 internal storage. The brand also revealed that the smartphone will support 80W fast charging.

iQOO Z6 5G Specifications

As per China Telecom, the iQOO Z6 5G will feature a 6.64-inch punch-hole display with an FHD+ (2388 x 1080 pixels) resolution. The device having model number V2220A will boast a triple camera system on the rear with a 64MP main lens and two 2MP snappers. Upfront, it will have an 8MP selfie camera.

The smartphone is confirmed to come powered by the Snapdragon 778G+ SoC and will have up to 8GB/12GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage. As said above the RAM and storage types will be LPDDR5 and UFS 3.1, respectively.

It will come with a 3.5mm headphone jack, speaker setup, and a USB Type-C port at the bottom. The device will pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging technology. Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NFC support will be some of its connectivity options.