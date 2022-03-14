comscore iQOO Z6 5G India launch confirmed, key details revealed online
News

iQOO Z6 5G India launch confirmed, key details revealed online

Mobiles

iQOO Z6 5G will debut on March 16, the phone is tipped to come under Rs 15,000-18000 price bracket, likely to offer a 120Hz display.

iQOO Z6 5G India launch

iQOO Z6 5G India launch date has been announced. Vivo’s sub-brand has confirmed that the new mid-ranger will be brought to the Indian market on March 16. iQOO made the official announcement on weekend via its official India Twitter handle. Also Read - Holi sale offers: Vivo announces cashback offers of up to Rs 3,500 on Vivo V23 series

The company has already revealed a few details prior to the launch like a 120Hz display, a five-layered liquid cooling system for heat dissipation, and Snapdragon 695 processor. Also Read - iQOO Z6 5G powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC to launch in India soon: Report

iQOO Z6 5G price in India (expected)

A supposed microsite of the iQOO Z6 5G is found listed on the Amazon India site. As per the listing, the new smartphone might fall under Rs 15,000-18,000 price bracket. The listing also reveals the phone to be the fastest in this price range. Also Read - Vivo Y01 with HD+ display, 5000mAh battery and reverse wired charging support launched

iQOO Z6 5G specifications (expected)

iQOO Z6 5G is tipped to sport a 6.58-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and DCI-P3 wide colour gamut coverage. It will likely be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset and paired with LPDDR4X RAM. Past reports suggested the phone to arrive in two storage options- 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB.

The iQOO Z6 5G will have to five-layer liquid cooling system that is claimed to reduce the surface temperature of the device by around 3 degrees and CPU temperature by around 10 degrees while throttling graphic-intensive games, according to the company.

As for the optics, the phone is rumoured to get either a 50-megapixel or 64-megapixel primary camera sensor. The iQOO Z6 5G could pack a 5,000mAh battery and support 18W fast charging. It will likely boot up Android-12 based FunTouch OS. While the brand is yet to confirm a few details, we expect to learn more about the device prior to its official launch.

  • Published Date: March 14, 2022 7:55 PM IST

