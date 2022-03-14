iQOO Z6 5G India launch confirmed, key details revealed online

iQOO Z6 5G India launch date has been announced. Vivo’s sub-brand has confirmed that the new mid-ranger will be brought to the Indian market on March 16. iQOO made the official announcement on weekend via its official India Twitter handle. Also Read - Holi sale offers: Vivo announces cashback offers of up to Rs 3,500 on Vivo V23 series

The company has already revealed a few details prior to the launch like a 120Hz display, a five-layered liquid cooling system for heat dissipation, and Snapdragon 695 processor.

iQOO Z6 5G price in India (expected)

A supposed microsite of the iQOO Z6 5G is found listed on the Amazon India site. As per the listing, the new smartphone might fall under Rs 15,000-18,000 price bracket. The listing also reveals the phone to be the fastest in this price range.

iQOO Z6 5G specifications (expected)

iQOO Z6 5G is tipped to sport a 6.58-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and DCI-P3 wide colour gamut coverage. It will likely be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset and paired with LPDDR4X RAM. Past reports suggested the phone to arrive in two storage options- 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB.

The iQOO Z6 5G will have to five-layer liquid cooling system that is claimed to reduce the surface temperature of the device by around 3 degrees and CPU temperature by around 10 degrees while throttling graphic-intensive games, according to the company.

As for the optics, the phone is rumoured to get either a 50-megapixel or 64-megapixel primary camera sensor. The iQOO Z6 5G could pack a 5,000mAh battery and support 18W fast charging. It will likely boot up Android-12 based FunTouch OS. While the brand is yet to confirm a few details, we expect to learn more about the device prior to its official launch.