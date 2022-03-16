comscore iQoo Z6 5G launched in India: Check price, specs, features here
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • iQoo Z6 5G launched in India with 120Hz display, 50MP camera, Snapdragon 695 5G SoC
News

iQoo Z6 5G launched in India with 120Hz display, 50MP camera, Snapdragon 695 5G SoC

Mobiles

The iQoo Z6 5G will go on sale in India starting March 22.

iQoo Z6

Image: iQoo

iQoo today launched the iQoo Z6 5G smartphone in India. The newly launched iQoo Z6 5G is the successor to the iQoo Z5 that was launched in India last year at a starting price of Rs 23,990. The newly launched iQoo Z6 5G comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, a 50MP camera along with a smaller 6.58-inch 120Hz display. It will be available in India via Amazon India starting March 22. Also Read - iQoo Z6 5G vs Poco M4 Pro vs Redmi Note 11: Battle of budget smartphones

iQoo Z6 5G price and availability 

As far as the pricing is concerned, the iQoo Z6 5G comes in India in three variants. The 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the device costs Rs 13,999 , while the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant costs Rs 14,999 and the top variant of the phone with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space costs Rs 15,999. Also Read - Amazon Mobile Savings Days 2022: Up to 40 percent off on top-selling smartphones, accessories, more

As a part of the launch offer, Amazon India is giving an instant discount of Rs 2,000 on purchases made via HDFC Bank credit cards and EMI transactions. The company is also offering Rs 1,500 off on exchange and a no-cost EMI option of up to nine months. Also Read - iQoo Z6 5G first look: New entrant under Rs 15,000 price segment

iQoo Z6 5G specifications

As far as the specifications are concerned, the newly launched iQoo Z6 5G sports a 6.58-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 2408×1080 pixels, a 120Hz screen refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. It comes with a 2.5D flat frame design with AG finish with PANDA glass protection. The iQoo Z6 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor that is coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 2GB of extended RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage space. The storage space can be expanded further using a microSD card of up to 1TB space. It runs Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12. It also has a five-layer liquid cooling system for thermal management for gaming.

Coming to the cameras, the iQoo Z6 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary camera, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP bokeh camera. iQoo says that the 2MP Bokeh is available in 6GB and 8GB variants only. On the front, the phone has a 16MP selfie camera with Samsung 3P9 sensor.

As far as the battery is concerned, the iQoo Z6 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. Other features include support for WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, a 3.5mm jack, 5G connectivity and a fingerprint sensor.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 16, 2022 12:51 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Audi A6 Avant e-tron electric car can provide 300 km range with just a 10 minute charge
Photo Gallery
Audi A6 Avant e-tron electric car can provide 300 km range with just a 10 minute charge
Audi A6 Avant e-tron electric car can provide 300 km range with just a 10 minute charge: View pics

Photo Gallery

Audi A6 Avant e-tron electric car can provide 300 km range with just a 10 minute charge: View pics

How BPCL customers can order and digitally pay for LPG without internet

How To

How BPCL customers can order and digitally pay for LPG without internet

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review: The Note is back

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review: The Note is back

New State Mobile gets mega update with new weapon, supercar

Gaming

New State Mobile gets mega update with new weapon, supercar

Ola Electric is currently competing against the likes of Hero Electric, Ather Energy, Bajaj Auto and Okinawa Autotech. Many more EV brands are gearing up to enter the highly competitive segment

Electric Vehicle

Ola Electric is currently competing against the likes of Hero Electric, Ather Energy, Bajaj Auto and Okinawa Autotech. Many more EV brands are gearing up to enter the highly competitive segment

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

How BPCL customers can order and digitally pay for LPG without internet

New State Mobile gets mega update with new weapon, supercar

Ola Electric is currently competing against the likes of Hero Electric, Ather Energy, Bajaj Auto and Okinawa Autotech. Many more EV brands are gearing up to enter the highly competitive segment

Redmi K50 Pro launched: First phone to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC

Netflix has a plan to stop password sharing: Here s what it plans to do

Google Stadia dead? For you it is

What is a deepfake video and what is it used for?

iQoo Z6 5G vs Poco M4 Pro vs Redmi Note 11: Which offers more value?

Now Unlock your iPhone with the mask is on

Here's A List Different Types Of Lenses In A Smartphone Know Which One Is Most Popular These Days - Watch

Related Topics

Related Stories

iQoo Z6 5G vs Poco M4 Pro vs Redmi Note 11: Which offers more value?

Features

iQoo Z6 5G vs Poco M4 Pro vs Redmi Note 11: Which offers more value?
Amazon Mobile Saving Days 2022: Up to 40 percent off on top-selling smartphones

News

Amazon Mobile Saving Days 2022: Up to 40 percent off on top-selling smartphones
iQoo Z6 5G arrives in India with 50MP camera, Snapdragon 695 SoC

Mobiles

iQoo Z6 5G arrives in India with 50MP camera, Snapdragon 695 SoC
iQOO Z6 5G India launch confirmed, key details revealed online

Mobiles

iQOO Z6 5G India launch confirmed, key details revealed online
iQOO Z6 5G powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC to launch in India soon: Report

Mobiles

iQOO Z6 5G powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC to launch in India soon: Report

हिंदी समाचार

वनपल्स का सस्ता फोन जल्द होगा लॉन्च! कई फीचर्स हुए लीक

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G और Galaxy A53 5G हुआ लॉन्च, कई धांसू फीचर्स और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स से लैस

Russia-Ukraine War: रूसी ऐप स्टोर से हटाए गए करीब 7000 एप्पल ऐप्स, लिस्ट में Coca-Cola, WWE और Trivago जैसे ऐप्स शामिल

सैमसंग ने भारत में 6 शानदार लैपटॉप किए पेश, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

Oppo A76 और Oppo A96 भारत में 5,000mAh बैटरी के साथ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन

Latest Videos

How To Get Free 50GB Cloud Storage Space For Storing Photos and Videos - Watch Video

News

How To Get Free 50GB Cloud Storage Space For Storing Photos and Videos - Watch Video
Samsung Galaxy A Series Event set for 17th March | Here's what you all need to know

News

Samsung Galaxy A Series Event set for 17th March | Here's what you all need to know
Apple Rolled out iOS 15.4 Update, Now Unlock your iPhone with the mask is on, Watch How you can use this new feature

Features

Apple Rolled out iOS 15.4 Update, Now Unlock your iPhone with the mask is on, Watch How you can use this new feature
Here's A List Different Types Of Lenses In A Smartphone, Know Which One Is Most Popular These Days - Watch

Features

Here's A List Different Types Of Lenses In A Smartphone, Know Which One Is Most Popular These Days - Watch

News

How BPCL customers can order and digitally pay for LPG without internet
How To
How BPCL customers can order and digitally pay for LPG without internet
New State Mobile gets mega update with new weapon, supercar

Gaming

New State Mobile gets mega update with new weapon, supercar
Ola Electric is currently competing against the likes of Hero Electric, Ather Energy, Bajaj Auto and Okinawa Autotech. Many more EV brands are gearing up to enter the highly competitive segment

Electric Vehicle

Ola Electric is currently competing against the likes of Hero Electric, Ather Energy, Bajaj Auto and Okinawa Autotech. Many more EV brands are gearing up to enter the highly competitive segment
Redmi K50 Pro launched: First phone to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC

News

Redmi K50 Pro launched: First phone to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC
Netflix has a plan to stop password sharing: Here s what it plans to do

Apps

Netflix has a plan to stop password sharing: Here s what it plans to do

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers