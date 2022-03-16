iQoo today launched the iQoo Z6 5G smartphone in India. The newly launched iQoo Z6 5G is the successor to the iQoo Z5 that was launched in India last year at a starting price of Rs 23,990. The newly launched iQoo Z6 5G comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, a 50MP camera along with a smaller 6.58-inch 120Hz display. It will be available in India via Amazon India starting March 22. Also Read - iQoo Z6 5G vs Poco M4 Pro vs Redmi Note 11: Battle of budget smartphones

iQoo Z6 5G price and availability

As far as the pricing is concerned, the iQoo Z6 5G comes in India in three variants. The 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the device costs Rs 13,999 , while the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant costs Rs 14,999 and the top variant of the phone with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space costs Rs 15,999. Also Read - Amazon Mobile Savings Days 2022: Up to 40 percent off on top-selling smartphones, accessories, more

As a part of the launch offer, Amazon India is giving an instant discount of Rs 2,000 on purchases made via HDFC Bank credit cards and EMI transactions. The company is also offering Rs 1,500 off on exchange and a no-cost EMI option of up to nine months. Also Read - iQoo Z6 5G first look: New entrant under Rs 15,000 price segment

iQoo Z6 5G specifications

As far as the specifications are concerned, the newly launched iQoo Z6 5G sports a 6.58-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 2408×1080 pixels, a 120Hz screen refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. It comes with a 2.5D flat frame design with AG finish with PANDA glass protection. The iQoo Z6 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor that is coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 2GB of extended RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage space. The storage space can be expanded further using a microSD card of up to 1TB space. It runs Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12. It also has a five-layer liquid cooling system for thermal management for gaming.

Coming to the cameras, the iQoo Z6 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary camera, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP bokeh camera. iQoo says that the 2MP Bokeh is available in 6GB and 8GB variants only. On the front, the phone has a 16MP selfie camera with Samsung 3P9 sensor.

As far as the battery is concerned, the iQoo Z6 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. Other features include support for WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, a 3.5mm jack, 5G connectivity and a fingerprint sensor.