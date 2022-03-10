comscore iQOO Z6 5G powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC to launch in India soon: Report
News

iQOO Z6 5G powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC to launch in India soon: Report

Mobiles

iQOO Z6 will soon launch in India, priced under Rs 15,000. According to the leak the device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC.

iQOO Z6

(Image: Mukul Sharma)

Vivo sub-brand iQOO just launched its flagship iQOO 9 series in India. Now, the company now seems to be getting ready to launch its iQOO Z6 smartphone in India. A new leak has surfaced claiming that the iQOO Z6 will soon be launching in the country and will be the fastest 5G smartphone under the sub 15,000 price bracket. Also Read - Vivo Y01 with HD+ display, 5000mAh battery and reverse wired charging support launched

According to a new leak by tipster Mukul Sharma, iQOO Z6 will soon launch in India, priced under Rs 15,000. The tipster states that the device has managed to gain a score of 4,10,563 and will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC. He has also attached an image of the device giving us a look at the rear panel. Also Read - iQoo 9 SE 5G to go on first sale today on Amazon: Check pricing, offers, specifications

iQOO Z6: Expected price in India

The company has not revealed any details of the device as of now, however, according to Sharma, the device will be priced under Rs 15,000 for the 8GB RAM variant.

iQOO Z6: Expected specifications

From a look at the image, the device in a shiny black colourway will feature a flat edge design, with the volume rockers and power button with an integrated fingerprint sensor embedded on the right edge. On the back, it will feature a rectangular camera hub sporting two large camera sensors and what seems to be a smaller tertiary sensor along with a flash and 5G branding. The lower end of the device also sports an iQOO branding.

According to the tipster, the device will sport a full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with an Adreno 619 GPU. The device is said to come with 8GB of RAM expandable up to 4GB via the virtual RAM 2.0 feature. The device will also come with a 5-Layer Liquid Cooling technology to keep it cool under stress according to Sharma.

  • Published Date: March 10, 2022 3:29 PM IST

Best Sellers