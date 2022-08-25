comscore iQOO Z6, iQOO Z6X launched, one of them may arrive in India soon
News

iQOO Z6, iQOO Z6X 5G phones launched, one of them may arrive in India soon

Mobiles

Unlike iQOO Z6 that's already available here, the iQOO Z6X is a new phone that may change be the company's next phone in India.

iqooz6press

iQOO Z6 series is launching in China with two phones under it: the iQOO Z6 and the iQOO Z6X. The former may sound familiar to you because the company launched it in India recently. But the one launched in China is not the same as the one you can buy in India. To give you a comparison, the Indian iQOO Z6 uses a Snapdragon 695 processor, while the Chinese counterpart has a more powerful Snapdragon 778G+ chipset. Also Read - iQOO Z6x, iQOO Z6 launch confirmed for this week

On the other hand, the iQOO Z6X is slightly toned down. It is a new phone that is not available anywhere but that may change soon. As reports suggest, the company’s next phone in India could be it but with a different name. Reports suggest the iQOO Z6X may come to India as the iQOO Z6 Pro SE or the iQOO Z6 Lite. We may find out more about the iQOO Z6X’s Indian counterpart in the coming days. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M32 to iQoo Z6: Here are the top 5 camera phones under Rs 15,000 in India

iQOO Z6 price and specifications

The iQOO Z6 from China is priced at CNY 1,699 for the entry-level model and goes all the way up to CNY 2,099 for the highest storage option. It comes in Black, Orange and Blue colour options. Also Read - iQoo Z6 Pro 5G, iQoo Z6 4G arrive in India: Check specs, price, availability

As for the specifications, the iQOO Z6 has a 6.64-inch FullHD+ 120Hz IPS LCD, a Snapdragon 778G+ processor, a 4500mAh battery with 80W fast charging, a 64-megapixel triple camera setup on the back, and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. There is Android 12-based Origin OS Ocean software out of the box on the iQOO Z6.

iQOO Z6X price and specifications

The toned-down iQOO Z6X starts at CNY 1,199 and will be available in Black, Blue, and Orange colourways. It has a 6.58-inch FullHD+ 144Hz IPS LCD, a MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor, a 6000mAh battery with 44W fast charging, and the same Android 12-based software. The phone has two rear cameras instead, including a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies, the phone has an 8-megapixel camera. The iQOO Z6X has a 3.5mm headphone jack.

  • Published Date: August 25, 2022 10:20 PM IST
