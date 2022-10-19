iQOO last month launched its first Snapdragon 4 Gem 1 powered smartphone in India dubbed iQOO Z6 Lite 5G. The device has 4GB and 6GB of RAM options and comes with up to 128GB of internal storage. Now, iQOO is pushing an update for the device that will enable Extended RAM 3.0 feature. Also Read - iQOO Neo 7 with Dimensity 9000 Plus chipset to debut on October 20

The Extended RAM 3.0 feature is basically virtual RAM that allows the smartphone to use internal storage as RAM. This can be helpful if are a heavy user and keep multiple apps open in the background. Since you get more total RAM, keeping apps in the memory will be simpler.

The Extended RAM 3.0 feature will offer up to 12GB of total RAM on the iQOO Z6 Lite 5G. The 4GB variant of the phone will get an additional 4GB making a total of 8GB of RAM, whereas, the 6GB variant will get another 6GB RAM with the help of internal storage making the total available RAM – 12GB.

iQOO Z6 Lite 5G Specifications

The iQOO Z6 Lite 5G is a new budget smartphone by the brand that offers the Z6’s design but at a cheaper price. It also supports 5G connectivity. The device comes with a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

it has a dual camera system with a 50MP main lens and a 2MP macro lens. It has an 8MP selfie shooter. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC and has a 5,000mAh battery. It supports 18W fast charging support.

The device has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. It has a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port for charging. It has 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.3, and GLONASS support.

The iQOO Z6 Lite 5G is priced starting at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. It costs Rs 15,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.