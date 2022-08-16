iQOO Z6 Lite India launch, specifications, and price leaked

iQOO may be planning to launch a new phone in the Z6 series next month. According to a report, the iQOO Z6 Lite is set to launch next month with specifications that would fit the mid-range price segment. The iQOO Z6 Lite could essentially be a rebranded Vivo T1x that arrived in India last month. But it may come across as a better option because of a slightly lower price than the Vivo phone.

91Mobiles has reported that the iQOO Z6 Lite launch in India will take place in the second week of September. It will be focused on the budget segment with mid-range specifications. Since this phone is reportedly a rebranded version of the Vivo T1x, we are familiar with the specifications. The iQOO Z6 Lite may come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. That means this will be a 4G phone, which might be a dealbreaker for people looking for a 5G phone especially with the imminent rollout.

iQOO Z6 Lite specifications

The rest of the specifications of the iQOO Z6 Lite include a 6.58-inch FullHD LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 50-megapixel primary camera with additional ones, an 8-megapixel front camera, and a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The report said that Z6 Lite will be a toned-down Z6, which means the features on the former are likely to be a little similar to that of the latter. But the biggest difference would be the lack of 5G on the iQOO Z6 Lite.

iQOO Z6 Lite may be available at Rs 500 to Rs 700 less than the price of the Vivo T1x. That means the price of the iQOO Z6 Lite will likely be around Rs 11,499 for the entry-level model. The Vivo T1x price range is Rs 11,999 and Rs 14,999. The iQOO Z6 Lite is expected to be available in different colours from those of the Vivo T1x, namely, Gravity Black and Space Blue. The colour names for the iQOO Z6 Lite are, however, unclear.