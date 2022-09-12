iQoo today launched a new budget smartphone in India. The company today launched the iQoo Z6 Lite in India, which joins other Z6 series smartphones in India, which includes the iQoo Z6 and the iQoo Z6 Pro smartphones. It competes with the likes of the Poco M3 Pro 5G, Realme 9i 5G, Vivo T1 and the Redmi Note 11T 5G. Also Read - Upcoming smartphones next week in India: From Motorola Edge 30 Ultra to Realme GT Neo 3T

iQoo Z6 Lite price and availability

As far as the pricing is concerned, the newly launched iQoo Z6 Lite comes in India at a starting price of Rs 13,999 for the variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space. The phone also comes in a variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. This variant costs Rs 15,499 in India. Also Read - Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale: Offers on OnePlus, Xiaomi, iQoo

The iQoo Z6 Lite will go on sale in India in Stellar Green and Mystic Night colour variants starting 12:15PM on September 14, 2022 via Amazon India and iQOO e-store. As a part of the launch offer, the company is giving a discount of Rs 2,500 on the purchases made using SBI Bank cards. After this discount, the variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space will be available for Rs 11,499, while the variant with variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space will be available for Rs 12,999. Also Read - iQOO Z6 Lite to launch in India this month with Snapdragon 4 series chipset

Additionally, iQOO is providing a bundle offer, as a part of which, the charger will be available a price of Rs 399 after getting a discount of 67 percent, if purchased along with the smartphone.

iQoo Z6 Lite specifications

Coming to the specifications, the newly launched iQoo Z6 Lite comes with a 2.5D flat frame design with AG finish. The phone sports a 6.58-inch full HD+ display with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz, touch sampling rate of 240Hz and a resolution of 2408 x 1080 pixels. It is powered by the 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 mobile platform processor with support for advanced features such as a four-component cooling system and ultra game mode for gaming. This processor is coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage space.

On the photography front, the iQoo Z6 Lite comes with a dual rear camera setup with 50MP eye autofocus camera, and 2MP macro camera. On the front it has a 8MP front-facing camera. It comes with a Super Night Mode feature with appropriate night filters. Lastly, the phone sports a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W charging technology.