iQOO is expected to launch a new smartphone in its Z6 lineup in India. The brand already has the iQOO Z6 and iQOO Z6 Pro, and the Z6 Lite is expected to sit below both models. A previous report revealed that the device could launch in India in September this year. Now that we are already in September, a new leak reveals the phone’s key specifications. Also Read - iQOO Z6 5G design leaked through renders, Key specs revealed

iQOO Z6 Lite Specifications

According to MySmartPrice Hindi, iQOO will soon launch the iQOO Z6 Lite 5G, likely by the second week of this month, and it will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 series chipset. It will be the first device by iQOO to use the Snapdragon 4 series chipset in India. Also Read - iQOO Z6x, iQOO Z6 launch confirmed for this week

In addition to this, some of the phone’s details were leaked previously. The iQOO Z6 Lite is expected to come with a 6.58-inch FHD+ display having a 120Hz refresh rate. Also Read - iQOO Z6 Lite India launch, specifications, and price leaked

It is expected to feature a dual camera setup at the rear with a 13MP main lens. On the front, it will likely have an 8MP selfie snapper. The device will house a 5,000mAh battery and have 18W fast charging support.

The smartphone is expected to come in two configurations — 4GB RAM + 64GB variant and a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It will most likely boot on Android 12 OS out of the box. As for security, it will have a side-facing fingerprint scanner.

Apart from this, the availability details and the pricing of the smartphone are unknown as of now. However, we can expect it to arrive in the budget segment and will be available soon after the release.

In related news, iQOO’s latest smartphone that launched in India was the iQOO 9T 5G. It is a flagship smartphone with a 6.78-inch 120Hz display and triple rear cameras. At the helm, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The device packs a 4,700mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging.