comscore iQOO Z6 Lite with Snapdragon 4 series SoC to launch this month in India
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Iqoo Z6 Lite To Launch In India This Month With Snapdragon 4 Series Chipset
News

iQOO Z6 Lite to launch in India this month with Snapdragon 4 series chipset

Mobiles

After launching the flagship iQOO 9T 5G, the brand will shift its focus back to the budget segment. The company's next phone will be the iQOO Z6 Lite in India. It will come with Snapdragon 4 series chipset.

iQOO-Z6-Pro-5G

iQOO is expected to launch a new smartphone in its Z6 lineup in India. The brand already has the iQOO Z6 and iQOO Z6 Pro, and the Z6 Lite is expected to sit below both models. A previous report revealed that the device could launch in India in September this year. Now that we are already in September, a new leak reveals the phone’s key specifications. Also Read - iQOO Z6 5G design leaked through renders, Key specs revealed

iQOO Z6 Lite Specifications

According to MySmartPrice Hindi, iQOO will soon launch the iQOO Z6 Lite 5G, likely by the second week of this month, and it will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 series chipset. It will be the first device by iQOO to use the Snapdragon 4 series chipset in India. Also Read - iQOO Z6x, iQOO Z6 launch confirmed for this week

In addition to this, some of the phone’s details were leaked previously. The iQOO Z6 Lite is expected to come with a 6.58-inch FHD+ display having a 120Hz refresh rate. Also Read - iQOO Z6 Lite India launch, specifications, and price leaked

It is expected to feature a dual camera setup at the rear with a 13MP main lens. On the front, it will likely have an 8MP selfie snapper. The device will house a 5,000mAh battery and have 18W fast charging support.

The smartphone is expected to come in two configurations — 4GB RAM + 64GB variant and a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It will most likely boot on Android 12 OS out of the box. As for security, it will have a side-facing fingerprint scanner.

Apart from this, the availability details and the pricing of the smartphone are unknown as of now. However, we can expect it to arrive in the budget segment and will be available soon after the release.

In related news, iQOO’s latest smartphone that launched in India was the iQOO 9T 5G. It is a flagship smartphone with a 6.78-inch 120Hz display and triple rear cameras. At the helm, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The device packs a 4,700mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging.

  • Published Date: September 1, 2022 12:49 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Kia Sonet X-Line launched in India at Rs 13.39 lakh: All you need to know
automobile
Kia Sonet X-Line launched in India at Rs 13.39 lakh: All you need to know
Vivo X Fold S hits 3C, key specs leaked

Mobiles

Vivo X Fold S hits 3C, key specs leaked

Apple iPhone 13 gets a massive discount on Flipkart ahead of iPhone 14 launch: Check details

Deals

Apple iPhone 13 gets a massive discount on Flipkart ahead of iPhone 14 launch: Check details

Poco M5 and Poco M5s pricing and colors leaked

Mobiles

Poco M5 and Poco M5s pricing and colors leaked

Microsoft spots a bug that could expose private videos of TikTok users

Apps

Microsoft spots a bug that could expose private videos of TikTok users

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Kia Sonet X-Line launched in India at Rs 13.39 lakh: All you need to know

Apple iPhone 13 gets a massive discount on Flipkart ahead of iPhone 14 launch: Check details

Microsoft spots a bug that could expose private videos of TikTok users

Got iPhone 6, iPhone 5s? Here s why you need to update your iPhone now

Latest WhatsApp beta brings voice call support to Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 5

5G launch in India: Here are major announcements by Jio and Airtel

Top 5 Premium Wireless Earbuds of 2022, Watch video to see the list

How to add Language on Android and iOS Smartphones, Watch Tutorial

Apple iPhone 14 mini launch is unlikely, so here are its alternatives

Important things to keep in Mind while making Paytm transactions, Watch Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

iPhone 14 Pro May not Launch In India, Watch video to know the reason

News

iPhone 14 Pro May not Launch In India, Watch video to know the reason
State Bank Of India Fake Message Alert, Watch Video for Details

News

State Bank Of India Fake Message Alert, Watch Video for Details
SBI WhatsApp Banking Launched, Watch Video to know the details

News

SBI WhatsApp Banking Launched, Watch Video to know the details
iPhone 13 Available with ₹14,000 Flat Discount, Watch video for Offers on Flipkart

News

iPhone 13 Available with ₹14,000 Flat Discount, Watch video for Offers on Flipkart