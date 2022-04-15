iQoo has officially announced to launch its iQOO Z6 Pro 5G in India on April 27. The company has confirmed that the smartphone will be powered by a Snapdragon 778G chipset and will come with support for 66W FlashCharge and VC Liquid Cooling. iQoo even calls it “India’s fastest 5G smartphone in the 25K segment”. The company claims that iQOO Z6 Pro 5G has the highest AnTuTu benchmark score of over 5,50,000 among smartphones priced at around Rs 25,000. Also Read - iQOO Neo 6 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 80W fast charging launched: Price, specs and more

iQoo has confirmed that the upcoming iQOO Z6 Pro 5G will be available for purchase on Amazon India and the company’s official website. Also Read - Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale: Discounts on iPhone 12, OnePlus Nord 2, Redmi Note 11

iQOO Z6 Pro 5G expected specifications

A recent hands-on video by YouTuber Tech Burner revealed the design and other details of the upcoming iQOO Z6 Pro 5G. As per the video, the smartphone will feature an OLED display that has a 90Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,300 nits. As confirmed by the company, it will be powered by Snapdragon 778G processor and will come with VC liquid cooling tech.

In terms of camera, the smartphone is likely to feature a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a macro lens.

As for the battery, the smartphone is likely to be equipped with a battery that supports 66W FlashCharge. iQOO Z6 Pro 5G will also come with a Type-C port, however, it is rumoured to ditch the 3.5mm headphone jack.

iQOO Z6 Pro 5G pricing

iQOO Z6 Pro 5G is expected to be priced under Rs 25,000 in India. The company is yet to reveal other details of the smartphone including colour variants and sale date. iQoo has announced that the smartphone will go on sale in India on Amazon.in and the company’s website.