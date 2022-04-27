comscore How to Watch iQoo Z6 Pro 5G India launch event online
iQoo Z6 Pro 5G India launch today: How to watch event, what to expect

In addition to launching the iQoo Z6 Pro 5G, iQoo will also launch a 4G version of the iQoo Z6 smartphone in India today. Check all the details inside.

iQoo Z6 Pro

Image: iQoo

iQoo is all set to launch the iQoo Z6 Pro 5G in India today. The upcoming smartphone joins the iQoo Z6 5G smartphone, which was launched in India last month, in the company’s iQoo Z6 lineup. In addition to the iQoo Z6 Pro 5G, the company is also expected to launch a 4G variant of its iQoo Z6 smartphone at the launch event today. Also Read - iQoo to launch its own ‘iQoo Connect' community forum

How to watch iQoo Z6 Pro 5G launch event today

The launch event for the upcoming iQoo Z6 Pro 5G will begin at 11:30AM in India today. The company will be live streaming the event on its official YouTube channel. In addition to that, the company will also be streaming the event on its official Twitter and Facebook handles. Alternatively, you can watch the launch event here: Also Read - Smartphones to launch next week: OnePlus 10R 5G, Xiaomi 12 Pro, iQOO Z6 Pro and more

Also Read - iQOO Z6 Pro 5G confirmed to launch in India on April 27

We at BGR India will also be covering the iQoo Z6 Pro 5G launch event today. So, stay tuned for all the updates.

iQoo Z6 Pro 5G expected specifications

iQoo has listed key details of its upcoming iQoo Z6 Pro 5G smartphone on Amazon India and its official India website. It has also been teasing these details on its official social media platforms in India. As per the details listed on these websites, the iQoo Z6 Pro 5G smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G processor that has been manufactured using the 6nm processor. It will be available in 8GB and 12GB RAM variants with 4GB of extended RAM. In addition to this, the smartphone will come with 32923 mm square liquid cooling technology, which according to the company is capable of reducing the CPU temperature by up to 12 degrees.

In addition to this, the listing has also revealed that the upcoming iQoo Z6 Pro 5G will come with a 4,700mAh battery with support for 66W FlashCharge technology, which the company says is capable of charging the phone up to 50 percent in just 18 minutes. This charge is enough to listen to music for around 17.8 hours and watch videos on YouTube for around 19.8 hours.

On the display front, the phone will come with a 6.44-inches full HD+ display with a 90Hz screen refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate and 1300 nits of peak brightness. Coming to the camera, the iQoo Z6 Pro 5G will come with a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 64MP primary camera, a 116-degree wide-angle lens and a 4cm macro lens. Details about the phone’s front camera and pricing remain unknown for now.

  • Published Date: April 27, 2022 9:53 AM IST

