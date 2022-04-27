iQoo today launched the iQoo Z6 Pro 5G smartphone in India today. The newly launched smartphone joins the iQoo Z6 5G in the company’s iQoo Z6 lineup. It comes with a 6.44-inch display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G processor and a 64MP primary camera. Also Read - iQoo Z6 Pro 5G India launch today: How to watch event, what to expect

In addition to the iQoo Z6 Pro 5G, the company also launched a 4G variant of the iQoo Z6 5G smartphone that was launched in India last month. Also Read - iQoo to launch its own ‘iQoo Connect' community forum

iQoo Z6 Pro 5G, iQoo Z6 4G price and availability

As far as the availability is concerned, the 6GB+128GB variant of the iQoo Z6 Pro 5G costs Rs 23,999 in India, while the 8GB+128GB variant of the device costs Rs 24,999 in India. The top variant of the phone with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space costs Rs 28,999 in India. It will be available in India via Amazon India and iQoo.com. Also Read - iQOO Z6 Pro 5G confirmed to launch in India on April 27

Similarly, the 4G variant of the iQoo Z6 will be available in three variants. The 4GB+128GB variant of the device costs Rs 14,499, the 6GB+128GB variant of the iQoo Z6 costs Rs 15,999 and 8GB+128GB variant of the phone costs Rs 16,999.

As a part of the launch, the company is offering two years of warranty, which includes one year of default warranty and one year of extended warranty on the purchase of the iQoo Z6 Pro 5G and the iQoo Z6 4G. Additionally, interested buyers who purchase the phone using their RBL Bank, Kotak Mahindra and ICICI Bank debit and credit cards will get a discount of 10 percent on purchase. Both these phones will do on sale in the country via Amazon India during the Amazon Summer Sale, dates of which haven’t been announced yet.

iQoo Z6 Pro 5G specifications

Coming to the specifications, comes with a glass back with frosted glass finish. It sports a 6.44-inches full HD+ display with a 90Hz screen refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate and 1300 nits of peak brightness. The newly launched smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G processor that is coupled with up to 12GB of RAM variants and up to 256GB of storage space. The phone also features support for 4GB of extended RAM. It features support for the company’s 32923 mm square liquid cooling technology for cooling down the phone while gaming.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the iQoo Z6 Pro 5G sports a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 64MP primary camera, a 116-degree wide-angle lens and a 4cm macro lens. On the battery front, the iQoo Z6 Pro 5G comes with a 4,700mAh battery with support for 66W FlashCharge technology, which the company says is capable of charging the phone up to 50 percent in just 18 minutes.

iQoo Z6 4G specifications

Coming to the 4G variant of the iQoo Z6, it comes with a 6.58-inch full HD+ display. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor that is coupled with 8GB of RAM and 4GB of extended RAM. On the camera front, it comes with a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP Bokeh sensor and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, it has a 16MP selfie camera. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 44W FlashCharge technology.