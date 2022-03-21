iQoo Z6 5G has been launched in the Indian market for customers under the Z series. This is the most affordable smartphone of the Z series. Talking about the essential features, the company has launched iQOO Z6 with a Snapdragon processor and triple rear camera setup. We have compiled a detailed comparison of the newly launched iQOO Z6 with Poco M4 Pro, Samsung Galaxy F23, and Realme 9 5G. Let’s see what these smartphones bring in for us and how they are different from each other. Also Read - How to use Messenger without an active Facebook account

Price

The price of the 4 GB RAM variant of the iQoo Z6 5G phone is Rs 15,999, while the cost of the 6 GB RAM variant is Rs 16,999, and the top variant with 8 GB RAM is priced at Rs 17,999. Talking about the availability, from March 22, the sale of the smartphone will start on Amazon and iQoo India's eStore.

Poco M4 Pro is available at Rs 14,999 for 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant. At the same time, its 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant costs Rs 16,499. In addition, its 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant is available at Rs 17,999.

However, Samsung Galaxy F23 comes in two storage variants. The 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant costs Rs 17,499 while the 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant costs Rs 18,499. The smartphone has been launched in Aqua Blue and Forest Green color variants.

The price of 4GB RAM and 64GB storage of Realme 9 5G is Rs 14,999. The model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage costs Rs 17,499

Camera

iQOO Z6 comes with three rear cameras, including a 50-megapixel primary Samsung ISOCELL JN1 camera sensor and a 2-megapixel macro and 2-megapixel bokeh camera sensor has been given. A 16-megapixel Samsung 3P9 camera sensor is located on the front of the phone for selfies. The bokeh camera is limited to the 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM models, which means the 4GB RAM variant doesn’t have a bokeh camera sensor.

There is a triple rear camera setup in Poco M4 Pro 5G. It has a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera with a 118-degree field of view (FoV), and a 2-megapixel macro camera. It has a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G has three rear cameras in which the primary lens is 50 megapixels. The second lens is 8 megapixels ultra-wide, and the third lens is 2 megapixels macro. An 8-megapixel camera has been given for selfies.

The Realme 9 5G packs a triple rear camera consisting of a 48MP primary, 2MP macro, and another 2MP portrait camera. The phone also has a 16MP front camera.

Display

The iQoo Z6 5G sports a 6.58-inch full-HD+ display along with 1,080×2,408 pixels resolution. The display comes with a 120Hz refresh rate with a 240Hz touch sampling rate.

Poco M4 Pro 5G flaunts a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display. It has 1000 nits peak brightness, 90Hz refresh rate, 409ppi.

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G has a 6.6-inch Full HD + Infinity Display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The Realme 9 5G features a 6.5-inch 1080p display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling.

Processor

iQoo Z6 packs up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage with the Octa-Co Snapdragon 695 processor for speed and multitasking. It is possible to expand the storage up to 1TB with the help of a microSD card.

Poco M4 Pro 5G is equipped with octa-core MediaTek Helio G96 SoC. It has up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. Also, the smartphone Liquid Cool Technology 1.0 has been made available for thermal management. It has Dynamic RAM, which allows the RAM to be expanded up to 11GB.

The Galaxy F23 5G phone packs a Snapdragon 750G processor, up to 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage with up to 6GB of virtual RAM.

The Realme 9 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chip paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Battery

iQOO Z6 packs a 5,000mAh battery, which supports 18W fast charging.

A 5000mAh battery backs poco M4 Pro with 33W fast charging support, which is claimed to charge the phone from 0 to 100 in 61 minutes.

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.

The Realme 9 5G packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W quick charging.

Operating System

iQoo Z6 5G smartphone runs on the Android 12 operating system layered by Funtouch OS 12.

Poco M4 Pro 5G comes with Android 11.

Samsung Galaxy F23 runs on the Android 12 operating system.

Realme 9 5G has Android 11 based Realme UI 2.0.