comscore iQOO Z6x, iQOO Z6 to launch on August 26 in China: Check details
News

iQOO Z6x, iQOO Z6 launch confirmed for this week

Mobiles

iQOO Z6 and iQOO Z6x will launch in the lower-end segment in China.

iqoo z6

iQOO Z6 series has been in the leaks for a while now and its key details were revealed recently. All that out, but the release date of the series wasn’t confirmed yet. Now, however, iQOO itself has shared the release date for the series’ launch in China. Also Read - Android 13 launch: Google reveals smartphone brands that will get latest OS this year

iQOO Z6 series Launch date

The iQOO Z6 will be going official for the very first time in China. The series will succeed the iQOO Z5 and Z5x phones. iQOO has confirmed that the iQOO Z6 series will launch on August 26 (Friday) at 7:30 PM China time. Also Read - iQOO Neo 7 to launch with Dimensity 9000+ SoC

This time around, iQOO will launch up to two smartphones in the Z6 series. It will include the iQOO Z6 and iQOO Z6x. Also Read - Amazon Great Freedom sale starts: Best smartphone deals from OnePlus, Apple, iQoo, Samsung

To recall, the brand launched the iQOO Z6 series sometime earlier this year which consists of three phones: iQOO Z6 5G, iQOO Z6 44W, and iQOO Z6 Pro 5G.

iQOO Z6 and iQOO Z6x Specifications

Coming to the specifications, the iQOO Z6 for China will come with a Full-HD+ display having a 120Hz refresh rate. It is likely to come with a triple camera system on the back with a 64MP primary lens. It will have support for OIS (Optical Image Stabilization).

Rumors have it that the device will come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ SoC paired with 8GB/12GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of internal storage. It is expected to pack a big battery with support for 80W fast charging technology.

On the other hand, the iQOO Z6x is expected to come with a totally different specs sheet. It may have a similar design but the internals will be tweaked. Instead of a faster 80W solution, the Z6x will get a 44W fast charging technology.

Its key specifications are yet to be known, but it won’t be too long until we learn about it as the launch is near and as we move closer to the release, we are expected to get some last batch of leaks. As for the phone’s configurations, the smartphone may debut in the following RAM and storage combinations: 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, and 8GB/256GB.

  • Published Date: August 22, 2022 3:58 PM IST

