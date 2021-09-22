Is Apple ditching iPhone 14 mini next year? Reports: Yes

Apple launched the much-awaited flagship iPhone 13 series last week globally including the Indian market. The latest generation iPhone models consist of the iPhone 13 mini, the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Pro, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. All four new iPhones are already up for pre-orders in India and shipment will begin from September 27. Also Read - Phones launched in India last week: iPhone 13 series, Tecno Spark 8, Infinix Hot 11, Realme C25Y, more

The Cupertino major first introduced the mini model last year under the iPhone 12 series dubbed the iPhone 12 mini. Following that comes the iPhone 13 mini, which starts at a price of Rs 69,900 in India for the base 128GB model.

With mini devices, the idea was to attract first-time iPhone buyers or move Android users to iPhone at a budget. Going by some latest reports, the strategy didn't seem to have worked very well for the brand. As per a new report coming from a popular tipster Jon Prosser, Apple will not bring the iPhone 14 mini in 2022.

No iPhone 14 mini next year

This isn’t the first time that we are hearing about the discontinuation of the iPhone mini series. Previously, several reports suggested that Apple is considering discontinuing the mini variant due to poor sale numbers of the iPhone 12 mini. The company, however, hasn’t revealed any official information on the move.

Prosser takes on Twitter to reveals details about the discontinuation of the mini version. In the tweet, Prosser notes, “the iPhone 13 mini is THE LAST “mini” iPhone. There will not be a 14 mini next year. So, if you’ve been thinking about trying the mini, the 13 mini is your last chance.”

Back in April this year, Ming-Chi Kuo, a renowned analyst, also claimed that Apple plans to drop the 5.4-inch iPhone mini in 2022. Kuo added, despite discontinuing the mini model, there will still be four iPhones launching next year. It appears that there will be two high-end Pro models and two affordable models launching under the iPhone 14 series next year.

The current iPhone 13 mini comes packed with a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display, similar to the iPhone 12 mini, A15 Bionic chipset, iOS 15 out-of-the-box, dual rear camera system, bigger battery capacity and more. As for the pricing, the iPhone 13 mini base model with 128 GB storage comes at Rs 69,900, the 256 GB variant costs Rs 79,900 and lastly, the 512 GB storage variant comes at Rs 99,900.