OnePlus Nord already discontinued in India? It looks like it

OnePlus Nord CE 5G India launch is set for June 10. Ahead of the launch of the new Nord, looks like the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has discontinued the original Nord smartphone from last year. The OnePlus Nord is currently unavailable on Amazon as well as OnePlus official e-store. Also Read - OnePlus 8T gets another price cut in India: Here's how it is priced at and if its a good deal

We checked the Amazon and OnePlus website and found that the OnePlus Nord is out-of-stock. The phone comes in three variants including 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and lastly, 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. We checked and found that all three models of the OnePlus Nord are out-of-stock in India currently. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 5G India launch tomorrow: Specs, price, livestream details and more to know

By discontinuing the OnePlus Nord smartphone, the Chinese smartphone brand is surely working towards replacing the original Nord with the upcoming Nord CE 5G. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 5G battery, fast charging and more details revealed

OnePlus Nord CE 5G price in India

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is an India-exclusive 5G smartphone, in simple words, the upcoming Nord will be available only in the country, at least for the time being.

As per the pricing, the Nord CE 5G will be cheaper than the OnePlus Nord. Leaks suggest that the phone will start at a price of Rs 22,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage. The original Nord starts at a price of Rs 24,999.

Leaks also suggest that the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 5G will initially launch with a Rs 1,000 instant discount which will further bring down the price of the phone to Rs 21,999. The company is yet to confirm the price of the phone, so take leaked information with a pinch of salt.

Once the phone is released in India, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be available on Amazon, OnePlus India website as well as offline stories across the country. The open sale of the upcoming Nord smartphone is set for June 16, the company has confirmed.