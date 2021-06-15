This 4G feature phone can be used as a hotspot device: Take a look

itel has launched its first 4G feature phone, dubbed the Magic 2 4G. The device is targeted at feature phone consumers who are looking for an upgrade. Key features of the device include 4G connectivity and hotspot tethering for up to 8 devices. Also Read - Jio Freedom Plans 2021: Jio launches 5 new prepaid plans with no daily data limit - check details

The device will take on Reliance Jio’s JioPhone in the country. The JioPhone does not come with a hotspot tethering feature, but does include access to Jio apps like JioTV. Also Read - Good news! Jio users can now check COVID-19 vaccine slots on WhatsApp - here's how

itel Magic 2 4G: Price in India

itel Magic 2 4G is priced at Rs 2,349 and is currently available via offline stores. The device is being made available in Black and Blue colour options. Also Read - 5G JioPhone launch could be around Diwali this year, price to be around Rs 3,500

The device comes with 100 days of replacement warranty, 12 months guarantee and a one-time screen replacement within 365 days of purchase.

itel Magic 2 4G: Specifications

itel Magic 2 4G sports a 2.4-inch QVGA 3D curved display. It comes with 128 MB of internal storage expandable up to 64GB via a microSD card. The device is backed by a 1,900mAh battery, which the company claims can provide users with 24 days of battery backup.

Connectivity options include 2G, 3G, 4G, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth V2. It also comes with WiFi and hotspot tethering support, which allows it to share its connection with up to eight devices at a time.

The itel Magic 2 4G also comes with the company’s own King Voice feature, which is basically a text to speech software that announces incoming calls, messages, menu and more.

The device comes with a 1.3-megapixel camera on the back paired with a flash. It also comes with a wireless FM feature with recording, auto call recorder, one-touch mute and 8 preloaded games.